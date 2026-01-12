อ่านเพิ่มเติม
15:39 · 12 มกราคม 2026

ปฏิทินเศรษฐกิจ: เริ่มสัปดาห์ที่น่าสนใจด้วยความเงียบสงบ

ประเด็นหลัก
ประเด็นหลัก
  • Futures contracts point to a lower opening for today's cash session in Europe
  • This comes after lawsuits were filed against current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which once again strike at the independence of the central bank
  • The calendar for today's session will not include any significant macro publications

การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินในวันจันทร์เริ่มต้นอย่างน่าสนใจ แม้จะไม่ใช่เพราะการเปิดเผยข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจมหภาคที่กำหนดไว้ในวันนี้ หลังสุดสัปดาห์ ตลาดกำลังให้ความสนใจกับทั้งประเด็นภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ โดยเฉพาะกร Greenland และอิหร่าน รวมถึงประเด็นทางการเงิน ที่ได้รับอิทธิพลจากคดีความที่ยื่นต่อ เจอโรม พาวเวลล์ ประธานธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ

เหตุการณ์ดังกล่าวทำให้โลหะมีค่าและสกุลเงินที่เรียกว่า “ปลอดภัย” ทำผลงานได้ดีเป็นพิเศษในวันนี้ ในขณะที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สที่มุ่งเน้นดัชนีอเมริกาและยุโรปกำลังสูญเสียมูลค่า

นักลงทุนกำลังรอการประกาศข้อมูลต่อไปในสัปดาห์นี้ เช่น ดัชนี CPI ของสหรัฐฯ และผลประกอบการไตรมาส 4 ปี 2025 ของธนาคารวอลล์สตรีท วันนี้ ดูเหมือนว่าตลาดจะถูกขับเคลื่อนโดยข้อมูลเฉพาะกิจที่เข้ามาเป็นหลัก

Today's session calendar on the macro data side. Source: xStation


 

 

