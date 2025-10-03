หุ้นเด่นประจำสัปดาห์ – Quanta Services Inc.

ภาพรวมบริษัท

Quanta Services เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทชั้นนำของโลกที่ให้บริการวิศวกรรมและก่อสร้างครบวงจรสำหรับภาคพลังงานและโทรคมนาคม ด้วยประสบการณ์ยาวนาน บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในโครงการโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่ซับซ้อนและเชิงกลยุทธ์ทั้งในอเมริกาเหนือและทั่วโลก

พลังงาน

ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการสร้างและปรับปรุง เครือข่ายส่งและจำหน่ายไฟฟ้า

ตอบสนองต่อการเปลี่ยนผ่านพลังงานโลกและการใช้พลังงานหมุนเวียนมากขึ้น

มุ่งเน้นการพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเพื่อการส่งพลังงานที่เสถียรและมีประสิทธิภาพ

โทรคมนาคม

หนึ่งในเสาหลักธุรกิจของ Quanta คือ การขยายเครือข่ายไฟเบอร์ออปติก

เป็นโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำคัญของ 5G, IoT และ Cloud Services

ความต้องการอินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงเพิ่มขึ้นจาก Remote Work, Streaming และ Digitalization

Data Center – แรงขับเคลื่อนการเติบโต

ส่วนธุรกิจที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดของ Quanta คือ โครงสร้างพื้นฐานดาต้าเซ็นเตอร์

ขับเคลื่อนโดยกระแส AI, Cloud Computing และ Big Data

ครอบคลุมบริการตั้งแต่ ออกแบบ–ก่อสร้าง–บำรุงรักษา

การเข้าซื้อกิจการ Dycom Industries ในปี 2022 เสริมความแข็งแกร่งด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานไฟเบอร์ออปติกและดาต้าเซ็นเตอร์

ด้วยความสามารถให้บริการครบวงจรตั้งแต่ การออกแบบ–ก่อสร้าง–ดูแลระบบ Quanta Services จึงเป็นหนึ่งในผู้นำที่พร้อมรองรับการเปลี่ยนผ่านทางดิจิทัลและพลังงาน ที่จะกำหนดอนาคตเศรษฐกิจโลก

โอกาสการเติบโตในอนาคต

การคาดการณ์ของตลาดยืนยันถึง ขนาดของโอกาสที่กำลังจะมาถึง โดยประมาณว่า มูลค่าตลาดโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ดาต้าเซ็นเตอร์ทั่วโลก จะเพิ่มจาก 340 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2025) สู่ 1 ล้านล้านดอลลาร์ (2034)

การก่อสร้างดาต้าเซ็นเตอร์ ถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญ คาดว่าจะเติบโตจาก 258.6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2025) สู่มากกว่า 454.5 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2034)

นี่คือโอกาสมหาศาลสำหรับบริษัทอย่าง Quanta Services ที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านวิศวกรรม การติดตั้ง และสนับสนุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกทางเทคนิคที่ซับซ้อน

ด้วยการเติบโตที่รวดเร็วเช่นนี้ Quanta Services จึงอยู่ในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสมที่สุดที่จะใช้ประโยชน์จากเทรนด์ระดับโลก และกลายเป็นหนึ่งในผู้ชนะหลักของ การปฏิวัติโครงสร้างพื้นฐานดิจิทัล

แนวโน้มและความท้าทายในอุตสาหกรรมวิศวกรรม

ขับเคลื่อนโดย การพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีอย่างรวดเร็ว , การเปลี่ยนแปลงด้านกฎระเบียบ, และความคาดหวังด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมที่เพิ่มขึ้น

การเปลี่ยนผ่านพลังงาน (Energy Transition) , การขยายเครือข่าย 5G/6G , การ ดิจิทัลไลเซชัน , และการเติบโตของ AI กำลังสร้างความต้องการต่อเนื่องสำหรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสมัยใหม่

ความท้าทายหลัก: ความกดดันในการเร่งเวลาโครงการ ต้นทุนวัสดุและแรงงานที่สูงขึ้น ความจำเป็นต้องลงทุนใน นวัตกรรมและระบบอัตโนมัติ (Automation)



การวิเคราะห์ทางการเงิน (Financial Analysis)

In recent years, Quanta Services has been rapidly strengthening its position as a leader in the critical infrastructure sector. The company, whose operations focus on services for the energy, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure sectors—including data centers—has recorded an almost uninterrupted increase in revenue, growing from $7.57 billion in 2015 to $23.67 billion in 2024. This represents more than a threefold increase over the course of a decade, achieved despite challenges related to the pandemic, raw material cost volatility, and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions (2020–2021) did not undermine the company’s foundations—Quanta maintained positive financial results and continued its strategic investments. The company's performance was particularly strong in areas such as distributed energy, grid modernization, and the increasing demand for digital infrastructure, which helped offset cost pressures and market volatility.

Since 2022, Quanta Services has entered a new phase of growth, which is reflected not only in rising revenues but also in a significant improvement in operational efficiency. EBITDA increased from $435 million in 2015 to an impressive $2.2 billion in 2024, highlighting the company’s dynamic development and its ability to generate growing operational profits. At the same time, operating margin rose from around 3% to nearly 5.7%, and the net margin, despite periodic fluctuations, stabilized above 3.8%. This improvement in profitability is primarily the result of several key factors: effective cost control on project execution, optimization of operational processes, and a strategic focus on high-value segments such as digital infrastructure and advanced energy solutions. Additionally, the company's growing experience and improved project management have led to more efficient resource utilization, minimizing losses and boosting profitability.

Looking ahead, the outlook for further margin expansion is promising. As the company continues to grow in more specialized and technologically advanced areas—such as data center infrastructure and energy transition solutions—further profitability improvements are likely. Innovation, process automation, and economies of scale should further enhance operational efficiency, thus strengthening margins.

At the same time, Quanta Services is improving both operational and investment efficiency, although return metrics such as ROIC remain close to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). This indicates a balance between profit generation and financing costs, reflecting a stable business model, but also suggesting room for further improvement in investment efficiency. Maintaining or increasing ROIC above the cost of capital will be critical for continuing to create shareholder value and confirming Quanta Services' ability to effectively deploy invested capital.

Quanta Services' revenue structure demonstrates a clear diversification of income sources, with the Electric Infrastructure Solutions segment dominating, accounting for an average of around 75% of total revenues. This is the company’s primary growth engine, showing consistent and dynamic development across successive quarters. The increasing demand for modern energy infrastructure, including electric grid development and investments in renewable energy, supports continued growth in this segment, whose revenues are expected to exceed $22 billion in 2025.

The Underground Utility & Infrastructure segment, while accounting for a smaller portion of total revenue, is also showing positive growth. This segment covers a broad range of work related to the construction and modernization of underground infrastructure, which is becoming increasingly important due to growing urbanization needs and the modernization of aging infrastructure networks. Forecasts suggest this segment will reach approximately $5.5 billion in revenue by 2025.

It is also worth emphasizing the company’s increasing involvement in data center infrastructure development, which represents a segment with enormous potential. The market value of this sector is expected to exceed $450 billion by 2034, which could become a key driver of future operational and financial growth.

The outlook for Quanta Services remains very optimistic. Investments in energy transition, the development of 5G infrastructure, modernization of power grids, and the digitization of public services are creating solid foundations for further growth. With its broad know-how, operational scale, and experience in executing complex projects, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming infrastructure transformation trends—both in North America and across global markets.

Compared to the broader market, Quanta Services stands out not only for its strong business fundamentals but also for its impressive stock performance. Since the beginning of 2025, the company’s stock has gained 33.42%, significantly outperforming major market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. This is a clear signal that investors are responding positively to the company’s strong financial performance and recognizing its long-term growth potential.

The strong upward trend in the company’s share price reflects growing market confidence in Quanta Services' ability to effectively leverage key infrastructure megatrends, such as the energy transition, digitization, 5G development, and the rapid growth of the data center sector.

Revenue Forecast

Quanta Services stands at the threshold of significant growth, driven by increasing demand for modern energy and digital infrastructure—including investments in electric grids, the expansion of 5G networks, and the development of data centers. Forecasts indicate stable revenue growth, though the pace may vary depending on market dynamics and the scale of ongoing infrastructure investments. Of particular importance are rising investments in the modernization of electric and underground networks, as well as the development of data center infrastructure, which is becoming an increasingly important part of the company's operations. At the same time, Quanta Services faces regulatory challenges, fluctuations in material costs, and competitive pressure, all of which impact financial stability and profitability. These factors shape a range of potential development scenarios for the company.

ประมาณการรายได้ (Revenue Scenarios)

Base-case (กรณีฐาน):

รายได้เติบโตอย่างมั่นคงจาก 23.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2024) → มากกว่า 52 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2029)

✦ ขับเคลื่อนโดยความต้องการโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสมัยใหม่, บริการดิจิทัล, การขยาย 5G และการลงทุน Data Center

✦ รักษาสมดุลระหว่างการเติบโตของรายได้และประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงาน

Optimistic (กรณีเชิงบวก):

รายได้พุ่งแรง โดยเฉพาะช่วงแรกของคาดการณ์ 23.7 → 57 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2029)

✦ ได้แรงหนุนจากการลงทุน Energy Transition , การขยายเครือข่าย 5G , และการเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วของ Data Center

✦ Margin ดีขึ้นจากประสิทธิภาพโครงการและการเน้นเซกเตอร์ที่มีมูลค่าเพิ่มสูง

Conservative (กรณีระมัดระวัง):

รายได้เติบโตแบบชะลอตัวกว่า คาดไว้ราว 45 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (2029)

✦ ปัจจัยเสี่ยง: ความไม่แน่นอนของวัฏจักรโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน, ต้นทุนวัสดุ/แรงงานสูงขึ้น, และการลงทุนชะลอ

✦ การแข่งขัน + อุปสรรคกฎระเบียบจำกัดการขยายตัว แต่ยังคงเติบโตต่อเนื่อง albeit cautious

Valuation Outlook – การประเมินมูลค่า (DCF Method)

การเติบโตของรายได้มาจากการลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานในอเมริกาเหนือ โดยเฉพาะ Data Center (คาดว่าตลาด > 450 พันล้านดอลลาร์ภายในปี 2034)

ปัจจัยหนุน: การก่อสร้าง/ปรับปรุง Power Grid , การขยาย 5G , และการ Digitalization ของบริการสาธารณะ

ช่วงต้นคาดการณ์: รายได้เร่งตัวแรง ตามความต้องการโครงสร้างพื้นฐานดิจิทัล → ช่วยเพิ่ม ประสิทธิภาพ + ขยายบริการไปยังเทคโนโลยีที่มีมูลค่าสูง

ช่วงปลายคาดการณ์: การเติบโตชะลอลงเล็กน้อยจากการแข่งขันและแรงกดดันในอุตสาหกรรม แต่ ฐานสัญญาที่แข็งแกร่ง + กระจายภูมิศาสตร์ + ความสามารถทางเทคนิคขั้นสูง ยังคงหนุนความสามารถทำกำไร

สมมติฐาน DCF:

WACC: คงที่ 9.5% ตลอดช่วงคาดการณ์

Terminal Growth Rate: 2% (แบบระมัดระวัง)

การประเมินมูลค่า (Valuation)

จากแบบจำลอง DCF เราประเมินมูลค่าทางทฤษฎีของหุ้น Quanta Services ไว้ที่ประมาณ 545.91 ดอลลาร์ เทียบกับราคาตลาดปัจจุบันที่ 420.53 ดอลลาร์ บ่งชี้ถึง อัพไซด์ราว +30%

การประเมินนี้สะท้อนถึงแนวโน้มที่น่าสนใจของบริษัท โดยเฉพาะบทบาทสำคัญในการพัฒนา โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน Data Center และเทรนด์ การเปลี่ยนผ่านโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ในอเมริกาเหนือ

แนวโน้มกราฟ (Chart Outlook)

มุมมองเชิงเทคนิค (Technical Analysis)

หุ้น Quanta Services แสดงทิศทางขาขึ้นอย่างชัดเจน สอดคล้องกับสัญญาณหลักทางเทคนิค ได้แก่

ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ (Moving Averages) ที่ปรับตัวสูงขึ้น

โมเมนตัมออสซิลเลเตอร์ (Momentum Oscillator) ส่งสัญญาณบวก

ความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุนยังได้รับแรงหนุนจากการคาดการณ์ทางการเงินในเชิงบวกสำหรับปีถัดไป ที่บ่งชี้ถึงผลการดำเนินงานที่แข็งแกร่งขึ้น และบทบาทสำคัญของ การเปลี่ยนผ่านโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน (Infrastructure Transformation)