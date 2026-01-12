Rio Tinto และ Glencore เขย่าตลาดเหมืองแร่ 🚨 ยักษ์ใหญ่เจรจาควบรวมกิจการ 🤝

ตลาดหุ้นยุโรปกำลังคึกคักจากกระแสข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับ ดีลควบรวมกิจการครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ ระหว่าง Rio Tinto (RIO.UK) และ Glencore (GLEN.UK) ซึ่งทั้งสองบริษัทกลับมาเปิดโต๊ะเจรจาอีกครั้ง หากดีลนี้เกิดขึ้นจริง จะก่อให้เกิดบริษัทเหมืองแร่ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก ด้วยมูลค่ารวมกว่า 200,000 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ

นี่นับเป็นความพยายามครั้งที่สอง หลังจากการเจรจาครั้งแรกในปี 2024 ล้มเหลวจากความเห็นต่างด้านมูลค่ากิจการ แต่ในครั้งนี้ เงื่อนไขตลาดเอื้ออำนวยมากกว่าเดิม ราคาทองแดงพุ่งทำสถิติใหม่ ทะลุ 13,000 ดอลลาร์ต่อตัน และทั้งอุตสาหกรรมกำลังเผชิญกับกระแส “คลั่งวัตถุดิบ” อย่างชัดเจน เส้นตายสำคัญของดีลนี้คือวันที่ 5 กุมภาพันธ์ โดยภายในวันดังกล่าว Rio Tinto ต้องยืนยันว่าจะยื่นข้อเสนออย่างเป็นทางการหรือไม่ หากถอนตัว จะไม่สามารถกลับมาแข่งขันได้เป็นเวลา 6 เดือน

ปฏิกิริยาของตลาดออกมาอย่างรุนแรง แต่ไม่สมมาตร หุ้น Glencore ในตลาดลอนดอนพุ่งแรงสูงสุดถึง 7.8% แตะระดับสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่เดือนกรกฎาคม 2024 นักลงทุนมองว่า Glencore ยังมีมูลค่าที่ “ถูก” เมื่อเทียบกับศักยภาพ เนื่องจากครอบครองสินทรัพย์ทองแดงคุณภาพสูง มีแผนเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตเป็นสองเท่าภายในทศวรรษหน้า และในโลกของการเปลี่ยนผ่านพลังงาน “ไม่มีทองแดง ก็ไม่มีอนาคตด้านพลังงาน”

ในทางกลับกัน หุ้น Rio Tinto ปรับตัวลดลงราว 1.7–6.3% ขึ้นอยู่กับตลาดที่ซื้อขาย สะท้อนความกังวลของนักลงทุนต่อความเสี่ยงจากการเพิ่มทุน (dilution) และต้นทุนการควบรวมกิจการ อย่างไรก็ตาม ภาคเหมืองแร่ทั่วยุโรปกลับได้อานิสงส์จากกระแสเงินทุนที่ไหลเข้า จากความหวังว่าการเจรจาระหว่างสองยักษ์ใหญ่นี้จะบรรลุข้อตกลงในที่สุด

The combined market capitalisation of both companies currently exceeds USD 260 billion. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP

Market experts are divided on whether the merger is a good idea. Analysts at Morgan Stanley see great potential here and recommend buying shares in both companies. According to them, the merger would highlight Glencore's true value, which the market underestimates. In addition, the combined company would be much more focused on copper – this metal would account for 35 per cent of revenues, compared to only 25 per cent at present. However, Oddo BHF bank criticises this idea. Analysts there argue that merging Rio and Glencore would be very complicated. They fear that the cultures of the two companies are completely different and may not get along. They are also concerned about coal – Glencore is one of the world's largest coal producers, while Rio withdrew from this business several years ago.

Secondly, the merger would have to be approved in at least eight countries, which would take time and money. Thirdly, Rio Tinto's structure as a dual-listed company complicates the share transaction. Some experts believe that the deal will ultimately be smaller than everyone expects. Glencore has a huge trading division that buys and sells raw materials around the world. This division would be a very strange addition to Rio Tinto and may prove difficult to absorb.

There is also a competitor lurking in the background – the large company BHP (BHP.UK), which would like to have more exposure to copper itself. If Rio and Glencore haggle for too long, BHP may enter the game and try to buy Glencore or parts of it itself. Rio Tinto's new boss, Simon Trott, is just taking the helm. For him, this merger will be his first big decision, so investors are watching to see how he ultimately handles such a serious issue. Glencore CEO Gary Nagle, on the other hand, has been saying behind the scenes for years that a merger with Rio is the most logical deal in the entire mining industry.

Glencore shares opened today's session with an upward gap, while on a weekly basis we can see that the scale of recent increases, counting the RSI dynamics from the last 14 weeks, has raised the entity's value to its highest levels since 2022. This shows that investors are currently willing to pay more for the company's shares in view of the incoming corporate news and future prospects. On the other hand, however, it is worth bearing in mind that with such rapid appreciation, failure to meet expectations could theoretically cause a symmetrically faster downward correction in the company's valuation. Source: xStation