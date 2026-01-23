US Open: พยายามดีดตัวบนวอลล์สตรีท 📈 Meta Platforms พุ่งขึ้น 3.5%

US Open: ฟิวเจอร์สดัชนีหุ้นสหรัฐปรับขึ้น แต่ทำกำไรลดลงหลังเปิดตลาด

ฟิวเจอร์สดัชนีหุ้นสหรัฐกำลังซื้อขายในแดนบวก แต่ปรับลดการขึ้นลงหลังเสียงระฆังเปิดตลาด แนวโน้มความเชื่อมั่นได้รับการหนุนจากความเสี่ยงที่ดีขึ้น หลังประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ส่งสัญญาณเปลี่ยนท่าทีเกี่ยวกับคำพูดเรื่องภาษีศุลกากรที่เกี่ยวข้องกับความตึงเครียดรอบกรีนแลนด์

การเปลี่ยนท่าทีนี้ช่วยให้ตลาดกลับมามีเสถียรภาพ หลังจากช่วงความผันผวนรุนแรง

หลังจากตัวเลขเศรษฐกิจสหรัฐ US100 กำลังพยายามยืนเหนือ EMA50 (เส้นสีแดง) ในกรอบ D1 ขณะที่ RSI ยังแสดงสัญญาณผสม

หุ้นใหญ่หลายตัว เช่น Microsoft, Nvidia และ Tesla ยังคงอยู่ต่ำกว่าจุดสูงสุดล่าสุดอย่างมาก ซึ่งทำให้เรื่อง “การปรับฐานของมูลค่า (valuation reset)” ยังคงอยู่ในภาพ

ขณะที่ Meta Platforms เป็นหนึ่งในหุ้นสหรัฐที่แข็งแกร่งที่สุดในวันนี้ โดยหุ้นกำลังดีดตัวขึ้นจากจุดต่ำสุดท้องถิ่น หลังนักวิเคราะห์ Jefferies แนะนำ “ซื้อในจังหวะที่ราคาลง” หลังจากการปรับฐานราว 20%

Source: xStation5

Meta Platforms (META.US) and Alibaba's ADR (BABA.US) are the strongest stocks on Wall Street today. Source: xStation5

What’s driving the rebound?

Markets appear to be responding positively to what traders describe as another “TACO” episode — a pattern where aggressive trade threats are followed by walk-backs or delays. This time, the focus is on Trump stepping back from imposing tariffs on multiple European nations, which would have been tied to Greenland-related negotiations.

At the same time, investors are preparing for delayed US inflation data (PCE), which could heavily influence expectations around Federal Reserve policy over the coming months.

S&P 500 is higher, extending the rebound from Wednesday’s close

Nasdaq leads gains, with a stronger “risk-on” tone in tech

Treasury yields slightly lower early in the session

Oil down modestly, gold slightly weaker, and bitcoin marginally lower

While the market mood is clearly improving, the bigger picture is still fragile. Investors are watching whether tariff-driven inflation pressures are fading, which could give the Fed more room to cut rates later this year. Even though markets are reacting positively to the tariff reversal, the geopolitical theme remains unresolved. Greenland has become a headline risk again, and traders are increasing. The early part of earnings season has been solid. Most reporting companies have beaten expectations, but investors remain focused on forward guidance rather than backward-looking results.

US Jobless claims: 200k vs 209k exp. and 198k previously with slightly lower than expected continued claims

US GDP QoQ Final: 4.4% vs 4.3% exp. and 4.3% previously (Price Index at. 3.8% YoY, in line with expectations); PCE at 2.8% YoY, in line with expecations.

Source: XTB Research, BLS, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

หุ้นที่น่าจับตามอง (Stocks in focus)

AMD (AMD.US) พุ่งขึ้นในการซื้อขายนอกเวลาหลังจากผลประกอบการออกมาดีกว่าคาด

Lululemon (LULU.US) ปรับตัวขึ้นหลังประกาศแผนซื้อคืนหุ้น

Abbott (ABT) ร่วง 4% หลังรายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาส 4

Axogen (AXGN) ลง 7% หลังประกาศเสนอขายหุ้นสามัญมูลค่า 85 ล้านดอลลาร์

Knight-Swift (KNX) ลดลง 2% หลังผลประกอบการไตรมาส 4 ต่ำกว่าคาด

Mobileye (MBLY) พุ่ง 6% หลังปรับขึ้นแนวทางรายได้

Procter & Gamble (PG) ร่วง 1.6% หลังการเติบโตยอดขายออร์แกนิกชะลอตัวและปริมาณขายลดลง

Rocket Lab (RKLB) ขึ้น 2% หลังบริษัทแจ้งว่าการทดสอบความดันน้ำทำให้เกิดการแตกหักของชิ้นส่วน

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) บวก 3% หลัง BTIG ปรับคำแนะนำเป็น “Buy”

Venture Global (VG) ขึ้น 10% หลังชนะคดีข้อพิพาทกับ Repsol (สเปน) เกี่ยวกับการจัดส่ง LNG จากโรงงานส่งออกในลุยเซียนา