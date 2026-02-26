🚨 ด่วน: สต็อกน้ำมันดิบเพิ่มขึ้นแรงเกินคาด กดดัน West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) ร่วง 1%

ข้อมูลล่าสุดจาก **Energy Information Administration (EIA) ชี้ให้เห็นว่าสต็อกน้ำมันดิบพุ่งขึ้นอย่างมาก เกินกว่าที่ตลาดคาดการณ์: น้ำมันดิบ: +15.99 ล้านบาร์เรล (คาด: +1.2 ล้านบาร์เรล)

น้ำมันเบนซิน: -1.01 ล้านบาร์เรล (คาด: -0.6 ล้านบาร์เรล)

น้ำมันดีสทิเลต: +0.25 ล้านบาร์เรล (คาด: -1.9 ล้านบาร์เรล)

สต็อกที่ Cushing: +0.88 ล้านบาร์เรล

อัตราการใช้กำลังกลั่น: ลดลง 2.4 จุดเปอร์เซ็นต์ (คาด: +0.5 จุด)

การผลิตน้ำมันดิบสหรัฐ: คงที่ที่ประมาณ 13.5 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน (-33k bpd) แม้ว่าสต็อกจะกลับมาที่ระดับใกล้เคียงปีที่แล้ว แต่ยังต่ำกว่าค่าเฉลี่ย 5 ปีอย่างมาก อย่างไรก็ตาม แนวโน้มปัจจุบันยืนยันว่าตลาดกำลังเผชิญกับภาวะน้ำมันล้นตลาดอย่างชัดเจน

Crude inventories are rebounding sharply in line with seasonality. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Market Commentary: Iran Tensions vs. the Specter of Global Oversupply

The oil market is currently suspended between a geopolitical risk premium and hard data pointing to oversupply. It is estimated that the geopolitical premium currently accounts for between $3 and $10 per barrel.

On one hand, Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward Iran has sharpened. The President accused Tehran of resuming "sinister" nuclear ambitions, fueling fears of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of the world’s oil flows—and a potential price spike above $100. Markets are anxiously awaiting Thursday's talks, while US forces in the region remain on high alert. Notably, however, during his State of the Union address, Trump indicated a preference for reaching a deal with Iran, while maintaining that he would not allow the country to pursue nuclear weapons.

On the other hand, physical market fundamentals continue to weaken. Today’s EIA report, showing a build of nearly 16 million barrels, is a "bearish" signal confirming global oversupply. Russia and Iran are already aggressively slashing prices (offering China discounts of $11–$12 per barrel) to offload excess crude. Furthermore, the fading "Net Zero" narrative in global leadership communications is giving way to policies focused on increasing production. In the medium term, this may keep WTI prices in check (currently around $66), provided that an open military conflict does not erupt.