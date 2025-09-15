Economic calendar: Canadian CPI as the key macroeconomic report on Tuesday 📌
Today's economic calendar is relatively light. Apart from the inflation data from Canada, no major reports are scheduled that could significantly impact...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Today's economic calendar is relatively light. Apart from the inflation data from Canada, no major reports are scheduled that could significantly impact...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
The first day of Donald Trump's presidency was not solely marked by ceremonial events. According to The New York Times, the 47th President of the USA...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Employment Data for November: Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.6%; forecast 5.5%; previous...
We begin the first day after the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. Financial markets start the day in somewhat nervous...
Today in the USA, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. Today is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there...
Summary of Donald Trump’s Speech: Domestic Policy: Border Control: Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency at the southern...
Following Trump's oath, the world's first cryptocurrency dipped below its 5-day exponential average (dark purple), not far from the psycholigical...
Just before Trump’s inauguration at 6:00 PM CET, reports emerged indicating that the initial executive orders would not involve imposing harsh tariffs....
The beginning of the week on the U.S. stock market is marked by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning the U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday. However,...
European stocks start the week with modest gains Markets await Trump's swearing-in ceremony Wall Street will be off from trading today in view...
The EURUSD pair gains 0.45% today, reaching 1.03230, supported by both a strong euro and a weakening dollar. Today at 6:00 PM, the inauguration of Donald...
During the presidential campaign, in an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump suggested that if re-elected president, he would become a dictator for a...
The new week begins with euphoric gains in the cryptocurrency market. Weekend events related to the Trump family’s official memecoins are fueling...
Bitcoin is currently up 7.80%, trading at $109,000, breaking out from levels around $102,000 in just a matter of minutes. At present, there is no clear...
Stock indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading with improved sentiment at the start of the new week. Chinese indices are up around 0.90-1.00%....
ตลาดหุ้นปิดสัปดาห์ด้วยความรู้สึกเชิงบวกเป็นหลัก โดยดัชนี FTSE 100 ของอังกฤษเป็นผู้ชนะที่ดีที่สุด เพิ่มขึ้น 1.4% ดัชนี DAX ของเยอรมนีขึ้น 1.2%...
ในสัปดาห์ที่จะถึงนี้ เหตุการณ์ที่สำคัญที่สุดจะไม่พ้นการสาบานตนของโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ในวันนี้ นักลงทุนจะจับตาดูการตัดสินใจในวันแรก ๆ ของเขาอย่างใกล้ชิด โดยคาดว่าบริหารชุดใหม่อาจออกคำสั่งผู้บริหารหลายฉบับในสัปดาห์แรก...
ANZ Research ได้ออกคำแนะนำสำหรับคู่สกุลเงิน EURUSD ANZ Research แนะนำให้เปิดสถานะขายในคู่สกุลเงินนี้ตามระดับต่อไปนี้: Entry : 1.0288 Take Profit:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม