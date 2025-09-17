BREAKING: CAD ticks higher after retail sales data
Canadian retail sales report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show month-over-month declines in both headline and core...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Peloton's shares are experiencing a 2,6% decline in premarket trading, following an impressive 35% surge yesterday. This comes after the company reported...
European indices gain at the end of the week Powell's speech at 3:00 p.m. BST in the investors' spotlight Delivery Hero leads gains on...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency today, with USDJPY pulling back below the 146.00 mark. This comes after BoJ Governor Ueda took part in...
European indices set for flat opening Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium Canadian retail sales data, US new home sales report European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower, Nasdaq slumped 1.67% and small-cap...
European indexes recorded a mixed session today. They mostly remained suspended around the previous session's closing prices. On the European map,...
Zoom reported stronger-than-expected results for 2Q24. In response to the company's report, the stock shot up more than 12%, approaching its highest...
On the eve of Powell's speech, U.S. indices record a downward correction. The S&P 500 is down 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing more than 1%, and...
Precious metals contracts are sharply declining during today's session. Quotations are not helped by a strengthening dollar, which is gaining today...
U.S.-based natural gas contracts are losing more than 6% today after weekly EIA data indicated a larger build in crude inventories than expected. The weekly...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Peloton results, Advance Auto Parts...
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Aug P: 48.0 (est 49.5; prev 49.6) - S&P Global Services PMI Aug P: 55.2 (est 54.0; prev 55.0) - S&P Global...
- US, initial jobless claims. Actual: 232k. Expected: 230k. Previous: 227k Although the EURUSD pair lost value briefly after the reading, the magnitude...
ECB Rate Expectations: Expectations regarding the ECB policy rates remained largely unchanged, although there was some adjustment following the U.S. CPI...
European indices gain in the first half of Thursday's session ECB minutes indicate possible rate cut at September meeting Bavarian Nordic...
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
GOLD quotes have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. Looking at the D1 interval, the price has established new maximums this week. However,...
More and more signs suggest that Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at September meeting. Inflation has almost fallen back to the Fed's target,...
