Alphabet surges 4.0% after layoffs announcement
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent holding company of Google, announced that it will lay off 12,000 employees which equals approximately 6% of its workforce. Narrative...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Next week is packed with some of the most awaited data releases. Investors will be offered flash US Q4 GDP report, US PCE data for December or flash PMIs...
The largest cryptocurrency has managed to rise above $21,000 again. Despite the risk assets momentum of recent weeks, on-chain data provided by Glassnode...
Two FED policymakers- Harker and George provided some comments regarding monetary policy during today's session. Neither of them showed any major changes...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Netflix (NFLX.US) surges on upbeat subscriber numbers Alphabet (GOOGL.US) surges as...
The head of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, talked about monetary policy during the World Economic Forum in Davos, although his rhetoric remains unchanged: Japan...
Yesterday, Netflix published the results for Q4 2022, which turned out to be a bigger surprise than Wednesday's dance - the title character of the...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the...
Chinese companies have strengthened significantly in recent days after Beijing said the worst in its battle against COVID-19 was over. Reopening...
DAX in mixed mood after yesterday's sell-off European stocks post moderate gains Siemens Gamesa puts pressure on Siemens Energy...
Netflix (NFLX.US) unveiled financial results that positively surprised analysts. Shares gained nearly 6% before the market open. A significant increase...
Shares of banking services company Close Brothers Group (CBG.UK) are under pressure today, losing 13% despite better sentiment among UK companies as the...
Economic calendar today is light but traders will be offered some noteworthy data from Canada and the United States in the afternoon. Canadian retail sales...
European indices set to open higher Canadian retail sales, US existing home sales data Speeches from SNB and ECB chiefs Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, marking another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped 0.76% each, Nasdaq...
European indices pulled sharply away from 11-month highs on Thursday, with DAX down 1.72% as ECB President Lagarde reiterated the central bank will...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) stock is trading 1.0% lower after the consumer goods giant posted mixed quarterly results in Q2 2023. Company...
European indices rose sharply during the first days of January, however, the sentiment has clearly changed this week. German index fell sharply within...
Bucket of cold water for Wall Street bulls On Tuesday, two large US banks posted their quarterly results. While Morgan Stanley (MS.US) surprised on...
