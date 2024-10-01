USDJPY - recommendation from MUFG (09.09.2024)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends taking a short position on...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The second part of the session in the markets brings a jump in volatility on many instruments. Natural gas-based contracts extend early declines to 5%,...
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
Wall Street in good mood at the start of the session Palantir and Dell will become part of the S&P500 index Promising results from lung...
NATGAS starts the new trading week with nearly 3% declines, which with their range knocked the commodity back below the 50-day exponential moving average...
German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week “Fashion” under broader supply pressure Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares Overall...
Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the...
09:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for September: actual -15.4; forecast -12.2; previous -13.9; The sentix index performed...
China's economic indicators show persistent deflationary pressures, with consumer prices rising less than expected and producer prices continuing to...
Today's session will be influenced by Chinese inflation data and US consumer credit figures, with the Chinese Producer Price Index showing a larger-than-expected...
Global markets are opening the week with mixed sentiment. Asian stock markets are broadly lower, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.8% and the MSCI Asia-Pacific...
European indices end the day in the red. Polish market performed the worst on the continent today. WIG20 decreased by almost 2%. The German DAX...
Costco unveiled its monthly sales report. The company achieved revenues of $78.2 billion in August, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. This growth continues...
Nasdaq 100 falls below 18,500 points. Tesla erases yesterday's gains. Stock sell-off by Nvidia CEO reinforces company's declines Today's...
Wall Street slides lower after green opening US100 nears the important support level Guidewire Software and Smartsheet surge after results US...
US Non-Farm Payrolls for August: 142k vs expected 165k vs. 114k previously Private change: 118k vs 140k exp. vs. 97k previously Manufacturing...
Canadian employment change for August. 22.1k Expected: 25k after -2.8k in July reading Unemployment rate. 6.6% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in July Average...
Futures on US dollar index (USDIDX) dropped below 101 today, after very mixed and mostly weak job market data published this weak (ADP, JOLTS, Challenger...