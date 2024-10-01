Three markets to watch next week (27.05.2024)
The next week could be particularly interesting in the context of recent events. Market sentiment remains very positive, and it seems that any hawkish...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
The next week could be particularly interesting in the context of recent events. Market sentiment remains very positive, and it seems that any hawkish...
Today's trading session brings a significant rebound in the stock market, supported by the weakening US dollar. The upward trend accelerated...
Christopher Waller, member of the Federal Reserve Board commented US economy today, especially r-star (neutral rate). Waller stance is quite hawkish because...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 69.6; forecast...
Wall Street indices slightly reduce yesterday's losses at the open Dollar loses, erasing yesterday's gains Bond yields rise The last...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for April: Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.2% MoM; Durables Excluding...
European markets under pressure at week's end A wave of lawsuits over the Roundup herbicide poses an “existential” threat to the company,...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday approved 19b-4 applications from Nasdaq, the CBOE and the NYSE to list ETFs linked to the...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Waller's speech, durable goods orders and UoM data in focus The SEC officially approved...
UK Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (M/M) Apr: -2.3% (est -0.5%; prevR -0.2%) - Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (Y/Y): -2.7% (est -0.3%; prevR 0.4%) -...
The last session of the week in APAC markets resulted in declines in most of the major indexes from the region. Japan's Nikkei is losing nearly...
Nvidia presented great financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, announced a stock split and a dividend increase. In response, the company's...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) is losing nearly 4% today, but at one point the network switch and data center company's stock was losing nearly 7%. The...
Gold futures are losing 1.5% today as bond yields rise and the dollar index (USDIDX) rebounds, following strong preliminary US PMI data for May. The market...
Bitcoin loses 2.7% today and drops below $68.000 level as US dollar and yields surged after much stronger than expected US flash PMI readings. Strong...
US Kansas City Fed Composute came in -2 vs -7 and -8 previously (-1 in Manufacturing vs -13 previously)
EIA Natural Gas inventories change came in 78 bcf (billion cubic feets) vs 85 bcf exp. and 70 bcf previously. NATGAS loses after US inventories change...
U.S. indexes gain, driven by Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares but gains slowed somewhat after the open, and the PMI reading put additional pressure on stock...
Nvidia showed its results for 1Q25. The company again beat expectations. Revenues of the most important Data Center segment rose 427%...