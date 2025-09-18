อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวเด่น: ธนาคารกลางแคนาดา (BoC) ปรับลดอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายลง 0.25% ขณะที่คู่เงิน USDCAD ทรงตัว

08:10 18 กันยายน 2025

14:45 น. BST, แคนาดา – การตัดสินใจอัตราดอกเบี้ย BoC ประจำเดือนธันวาคม:

  • จริง: 2.50%

  • คาดการณ์: 2.50%

  • ก่อนหน้า: 2.75%

 

BoC statement summary:

On September 17, 2025, the Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 bps to 2.5% (Bank Rate 2.75%, deposit rate 2.45%) to better balance risks as growth slows amid US tariffs. Canada’s Q2 GDP fell ~1.5% with exports down 27%, business investment weakening, recent job losses pushing unemployment to 7.1%, while financial conditions eased and the CAD stayed stable. Inflation is 1.9% y/y, with core around 2.5–3% but losing momentum; removing most retaliatory tariffs should ease goods-price pressures. The Bank will closely monitor exports under tariffs, spillovers to investment, jobs and spending, price pass-through, and inflation expectations.

