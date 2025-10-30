DAX (DE40) ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย นำโดยหุ้นกลุ่มผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ 📈

Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.

Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.

The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.

CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.

The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.

Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.

Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.

Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”