DAX (DE40) ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย นำโดยหุ้นกลุ่มผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ 📈

  • DE40 ขยับขึ้นเล็กน้อย นำโดยหุ้นกลุ่มธนาคารและผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ของเยอรมนี 🇩🇪
  • แม้ว่า Mercedes-Benz มีกำไรสุทธิลดลงกว่า 30% แต่ราคาหุ้นกลับพุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 5% ในวันนี้ 🚗📈

หุ้นในดัชนี DAX ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อยในวันนี้ นำโดย BASF, Mercedes, BMW และกลุ่ม ธนาคารเยอรมนี 🇩🇪
ตลาดกำลังจับตาการประกาศนโยบายของ Fed เวลา 19:00 GMT และการแถลงข่าวของประธาน Jerome Powell ที่จะมีขึ้นเวลา 19:30 GMT 🕖
ดัชนี DE40 ยังคงเคลื่อนไหวในกรอบแคบ พยายามทรงตัวเหนือแนวรับสำคัญบริเวณ EMA50 (24,300 จุด) 📊

 

Source: xStation5

Volatility of stocks in German DAX today. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P

Mercedes-Benz Q3 2025: Chip Concerns and Profit Drop

  • Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.

  • Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.

  • The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.

  • CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.

  • The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.

  • Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.

  • Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.

  • Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”

  • The broader auto industry, including Nissan and Volkswagen, is also warning of potential production stoppages due to the Nexperia chip crisis.

 

Source: xStation5

