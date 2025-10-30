DAX (DE40) ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย นำโดยหุ้นกลุ่มผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ 📈

- DE40 ขยับขึ้นเล็กน้อย นำโดยหุ้นกลุ่มธนาคารและผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ของเยอรมนี 🇩🇪
- แม้ว่า Mercedes-Benz มีกำไรสุทธิลดลงกว่า 30% แต่ราคาหุ้นกลับพุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 5% ในวันนี้ 🚗📈
หุ้นในดัชนี DAX ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อยในวันนี้ นำโดย BASF, Mercedes, BMW และกลุ่ม ธนาคารเยอรมนี 🇩🇪
ตลาดกำลังจับตาการประกาศนโยบายของ Fed เวลา 19:00 GMT และการแถลงข่าวของประธาน Jerome Powell ที่จะมีขึ้นเวลา 19:30 GMT 🕖
ดัชนี DE40 ยังคงเคลื่อนไหวในกรอบแคบ พยายามทรงตัวเหนือแนวรับสำคัญบริเวณ EMA50 (24,300 จุด) 📊
Source: xStation5
Volatility of stocks in German DAX today. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P
Mercedes-Benz Q3 2025: Chip Concerns and Profit Drop
-
Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.
-
Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.
-
The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.
-
CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.
-
The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.
-
Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.
-
Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.
-
Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”
-
The broader auto industry, including Nissan and Volkswagen, is also warning of potential production stoppages due to the Nexperia chip crisis.
Source: xStation5
Amazon พรีวิว: ทุกสายตาจับจ้องที่ AWS และกลยุทธ์ AI 🔎
Amazon และ Apple ทำผลงานเหนือความคาดหมาย จะช่วยพา Wall Street ปรับตัวขึ้นได้หรือไม่?
หุ้น Chipotle ร่วงแรงหลังประกาศผลประกอบการ ปรับตัวลดลงแบบเลขสองหลัก 📉
Apple ปรับขึ้นเล็กน้อยหลังรายงานผลประกอบการ 🗽 ยอดขายในจีนต่ำกว่าที่คาดการณ์