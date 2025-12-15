DE40: ดัชนี DAX ปรับตัวขึ้น 0.5% 📈 หุ้น Lufthansa พุ่งเกือบ 5% หลังได้รับคำแนะนำเชิงบวกจาก Kepler

ฟิวเจอร์สดัชนี DAX ปรับตัวสูงขึ้นในวันนี้ ขณะที่ดัชนี DAX ตลาดสปอต ขยับขึ้นเกือบ 0.5% โดยเกือบทุกกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรมในดัชนีปรับตัวบวก ผลประกอบการที่แข็งแกร่งของ Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) ช่วยหนุนบรรยากาศการลงทุนในหุ้นกลุ่มรองเท้าและเครื่องแต่งกายของเยอรมนี โดยเฉพาะ Adidas (ADS.DE) และ Puma (PUM.DE) ด้าน AQR Capital เปิดเผยการถือสถานะ Short ในหุ้น BASF (BAS.DE) อย่างไรก็ตาม หุ้นของบริษัทยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเคมียังคงปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นในวันนี้ ขณะเดียวกัน EasyJet (EZJ.UK) ถูกปรับลดคำแนะนำจาก “ซื้อ” เป็น “ถือ” พร้อมลดราคาเป้าหมายลงเหลือ 520 เพนนี จากเดิม 650 เพนนี แต่ราคาหุ้นยังคงปรับตัวขึ้นสวนทางกับการปรับลดคำแนะนำ ดัชนี DE40 (กรอบเวลา D1)

ฟิวเจอร์ส DAX ยังคงรักษาโมเมนตัมขาขึ้นไว้ได้ในวันซื้อขายสุดท้ายของสัปดาห์ โดยความท้าทายหลักของฝั่งกระทิงในวันนี้คือการดันดัชนีให้ทะลุระดับ 24,500 จุด ซึ่งหากผ่านได้ อาจเปิดทางไปสู่การทำ จุดสูงสุดใหม่เป็นประวัติการณ์

Source: xStation5

Lufthansa shares gain after Kepler Cheuvreux report

Lufthansa shares are up as much as 6.9 percent, reaching their highest intraday level since August 2023. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the German flagship carrier to “buy” from “hold,” pointing to an increasingly attractive risk-to-reward profile and supportive factors heading into next year. The price target was raised to 11 euros (from 7.50 euros).

The upside potential, analysts note, is “hard to ignore,” highlighting the successful restructuring, a possible recovery in the U.S. economy, and the potential reopening of Russian airspace.

Additionally, industry-wide capacity constraints and low fuel prices create a supportive market backdrop.

At the same time, challenges remain, including pressure from labor unions, competition from Middle Eastern carriers, the group’s complex structure, and operational risks.

