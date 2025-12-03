DE40: ดัชนี DAX ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นในวันอังคาร 📈 ขณะที่หุ้น Bayer พุ่ง 10% หลังได้รับการสนับสนุนจากฝ่ายบริหารสหรัฐฯ อย่างไม่คาดคิด

ดัชนีหุ้นเยอรมนีเปิดการซื้อขายวันอังคารด้วยการปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย แม้ว่าการฟื้นตัวจะยังจำกัด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนในสหรัฐฯ ยังคงระมัดระวัง ขณะเดียวกันฟิวเจอร์สหุ้นสหรัฐปรับลดลงเล็กน้อย วันนี้ปฏิทินเศรษฐกิจไม่มีข้อมูลสำคัญมากนัก โดยจุดเด่นจากยุโรปคือ ตัวเลขเงินเฟ้อเบื้องต้นของยูโรโซนประจำเดือนพฤศจิกายน

ในเยอรมนี กระแสข่าวส่วนใหญ่จับตาไปที่ Bayer หลังมีรายงานว่าอาจได้รับประโยชน์จากการสนับสนุนของฝ่ายบริหารสหรัฐฯ ซึ่งเสนอแนวทางยกเว้นโทษปรับมูลค่าหลายพันล้านดอลลาร์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับคดีสารกำจัดวัชพืชไกลโฟเซต นอกจากนี้ หุ้น Hypoport ยังถูกปรับเพิ่มคำแนะนำเป็น “Overweight” โดย BNPP Exane กำหนดราคาเป้าหมายไว้ที่ 210 ยูโร

ข้อมูลเงินเฟ้อยูโรโซน (พฤศจิกายน)

Headline CPI (y/y): 2.2% (คาดการณ์ 2.1%; ก่อนหน้า 2.1%)

Core CPI (y/y): 2.4% (คาดการณ์ 2.4%; ก่อนหน้า 2.4%)

CPI (m/m): -0.3% (คาดการณ์ -0.3%; ก่อนหน้า 0.2%)

อัตราว่างงานยูโรโซน (ตุลาคม)

6.4% (คาดการณ์ 6.3%; ก่อนหน้า 6.3%; ปรับทบทวนเป็น 6.4%)

DE40 (D1 interval)



Bayer is leading gains on the German market, while Siemens and the financial sector are also performing strongly, including Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. Rheinmetall is attempting to rebound after its recent decline. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Will Bayer benefit from Trump support?

Support from the Trump administration significantly improves Bayer’s legal position in the U.S., increasing the likelihood of limiting litigation risk related to glyphosate (Roundup). The Solicitor General’s recommendation signals that Washington is leaning toward an interpretation favoring federal EPA oversight over state-level regulations. This could represent a turning point in the years-long legal battle. The market is reacting immediately, with the rally in Bayer shares suggesting a sharp reduction in the litigation risk premium.

A potential Supreme Court ruling could lead to a reduction in litigation reserves, which currently amount to 7.6 billion USD. This would likely unlock meaningful shareholder value.

A favorable outcome for Bayer could improve cash flow, credit ratings and dividend prospects, while also easing management and communication pressures.

However, the case remains politically sensitive. Support from the Trump administration does not guarantee a Supreme Court decision.

Even a positive ruling would not fully eliminate future lawsuits unless the Supreme Court provides a broad clarification on the extent of federal preemption.

Reputation risk for Bayer remains elevated, particularly if health advocacy groups intensify public pressure.

If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case in 2025–2026, the market may continue to price in lower legal risk, potentially supporting further appreciation of the shares.

Bayer nonetheless remains in a situation where legal dynamics dominate valuation more than operating fundamentals.

Bayer shares, BAYN.DE (D1 interval)



JP Morgan analysts upgraded Campari to “Outperform” with a price target of 7.9 EUR per share. The stock is trading near its 200-day EMA (red line).



Bilfinger คาดว่ามาร์จิ้นจะเพิ่มขึ้นสู่ราว 8–9% ภายในปี 2030

หุ้นของบริษัททำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ในวันนี้ หลังจากผู้บริหารส่งสัญญาณมุมมองเชิงบวก แต่ต่อมาราคาได้ปรับตัวลงเล็กน้อยจากแรงขายทำกำไร



