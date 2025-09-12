อ่านเพิ่มเติม

Fed at a Crossroads – วิเคราะห์ตัวเลข CPI วันนี้กับเศรษฐกิจสหรัฐฯ 🏛️⚔️

08:39 12 กันยายน 2025

สหรัฐฯ – CPI สิงหาคม: เงินเฟ้อสูงเล็กน้อย แต่การยื่นขอสวัสดิการว่างงานฟื้นตัวแรง

ภาพรวมตัวเลข:

  • CPI YoY: 2.9% จาก 2.7%

  • Core CPI YoY: 3.1%

  • CPI รายเดือน: 0.4% MoM (คาด 0.3%) – เพิ่มขึ้นสองเท่าจากกรกฎาคม

  • Core CPI รายเดือน: 0.3% MoM ตามคาด

  • ผู้ขอรับสวัสดิการว่างงานรายสัปดาห์: พุ่งสูงสุด แสดงความอ่อนแอของตลาดแรงงาน

ปัจจัยหลักที่ขับเคลื่อนเงินเฟ้อ:

  • Housing (ที่อยู่อาศัย): +0.4% MoM

  • บริการขนส่ง: ตัวขับ SuperCore CPI (สูงกว่า 3% YoY, 0.3% MoM) โดยเฉพาะ ค่าโดยสารเครื่องบิน +5.9%

  • Energy: +0.7% MoM (น้ำมันเบนซิน +1.9%)

  • อาหาร: +0.5% MoM

  • ยานพาหนะ: ราคารถใหม่ +0.3%, มือสอง +1.0%, ค่าซ่อมรถ +2.4%

ภาษี vs บริการ:

  • การเพิ่มขึ้นของเงินเฟ้อส่วนใหญ่ มาจากบริการ ไม่ใช่ผลกระทบจากภาษีของยุค Trump

  • ราคาสินค้านำเข้าที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากภาษี แสดงสัญญาณผสม ไม่มีการเร่งตัวชัดเจน

  • SuperCore CPI (บริการไม่รวมที่อยู่อาศัย) ชะลอเล็กน้อยที่ 3.52% YoY → แรงกดดันราคาไม่รุนแรงเท่าที่เห็น แต่ยังสูงเกินเป้าหมาย

ข้อสรุปเชิงนโยบาย:

  • ข้อมูลชี้ว่า Fed น่าจะเริ่มผ่อนคลายนโยบายการเงิน แต่จะระมัดระวังอัตราการลดดอกเบี้ย เนื่องจากเงินเฟ้อยังสูงกว่าเป้าหมาย 2%

  • บริการยังคง “sticky” และหากราคาน้ำมันพุ่งขึ้นอีก ภาพรวมเงินเฟ้อจะเลวร้ายขึ้น

Key charts: แสดงแรงกดดันจากบริการและพลังงานเป็นตัวขับหลักของ CPI

CPI inflation rebounds as expected to 2.9% y/y. As leading indicators show, the biggest problem in the U.S. remains rising service prices. This is clearly illustrated by the price subindex of the ISM services survey. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Looking at the main components, rental inflation remains the largest contributor. However, contributions tied to rising service costs are growing steadily. The main driver of inflation is not tariffs but services. Medical, energy, transport, and food costs are rising strongly (with food partly impacted by tariffs). Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Food prices in the U.S. are rising faster than suggested by the FAO food price index, partly linked to tariffs. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Used car inflation is rising — new cars are subject to tariffs. Nonetheless, the Manheim index suggests this dynamic should slow in the coming months. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

 

Service inflation remains high, though stabilizing at elevated levels. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

High inflation is a problem, but labor market weakness is an even bigger one

Initial jobless claims are rising to their highest levels in 4 years, though in 2023 and 2024 we saw levels above 250k. The biggest increase is linked to a strong rise in claims in Texas. While not yet a cause for panic, claims around 300k have usually been a recession signal.

 

A huge jump in initial jobless claims, with the level now the highest since 2021. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

 

แรงยื่นขอสวัสดิการว่างงานพุ่ง – สัญญาณความเสี่ยงต่ออัตราการว่างงาน
ที่มา: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

แนวโน้ม Fed:

  • Fed น่าจะลดดอกเบี้ย แต่ยังไม่เหมาะกับการลด 50 bps เนื่องจากเงินเฟ้อยังสูง

  • ภาษี (tariffs) ซึ่งเป็นแหล่งความไม่แน่นอนของราคา มีผลจำกัดต่อราคาสินค้าในสหรัฐฯ

  • สรุป: Fed จะลดดอกเบี้ย แต่ ไม่ผูกมัดวงจรเต็ม และจะ ขึ้นอยู่กับข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจต่อไป

หุ้น:
ข่าวในตลาดการเงิน

12.09.2025
20:00

