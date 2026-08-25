FX Weekly: Jackson Hole จะเป็นจุดเปลี่ยนของดอลลาร์หรือไม่?

สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา ตลาดถูกครอบงำด้วยประเด็นในตลาดตราสารหนี้ โดยเมื่อวันพุธที่ผ่านมา Scott Bessent รัฐมนตรีคลังสหรัฐฯ ประกาศเพิ่มขนาดโครงการซื้อคืนพันธบัตร หรือที่เรียกว่า Liquidity Support Buyback

โครงการดังกล่าวมุ่งเน้นไปที่พันธบัตรรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ อายุยาว หรือช่วง Long End ของ Yield Curve

วงเงินสูงสุดสำหรับการซื้อคืนแต่ละครั้งจะเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างน้อย 2 เท่า จาก 2 พันล้านดอลลาร์เป็น 4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ โดยการดำเนินการใหม่มีกำหนดเริ่มตั้งแต่เดือนกันยายน

โดยการดำเนินการใหม่มีกำหนดเริ่มตั้งแต่เดือนกันยายน การแทรกแซงเกิดขึ้นในช่วงที่อัตราผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ อายุ 30 ปีพุ่งขึ้นแตะ 5.33% ซึ่งเป็นระดับสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่ปี 2007 ปฏิกิริยาของตลาดเกิดขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว โดยอัตราผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรอายุ 30 ปีลดลงทันทีประมาณ 10 bps ขณะที่ดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลง 0.9% เมื่อเทียบกับยูโร การเคลื่อนไหวดังกล่าวสะท้อนว่าตลาดตอบรับมาตรการของกระทรวงการคลังอย่างชัดเจนในช่วงแรก รูปที่ 1: G10 FX Dashboard [เทียบกับ USD] (14.08.2026–21.08.2026)

Source: XTB Research, 24.08.2026

In the following days, the market erased over half of Wednesday's move in the debt market. The dollar, which remains under pressure from fiscal and institutional concerns, was unable to recoup most of the losses. The modest appreciation of the US currency that we observed today and on Friday seems to be mainly the result of a slight increase in market pricing for an interest rate hike in the autumn. Such action could be treated as a balancing tool. The market-implied probability of an upward move in September is currently around 40%. In October, it is slightly more than 60%.

US Dollar (USD)

Investors will be watching all actions aimed at stabilising the debt market situation very closely in the coming days. We are convinced that this topic will be extensively discussed at one of the most important central banker conferences of the year: the symposium in Jackson Hole. On Friday in the early afternoon, Kevin Warsh will be able to address the entire situation; for him, this event is of critical importance.



Why?



When Donald Trump nominated Warsh for the position of Federal Reserve Chair in March, the market labelled him as someone susceptible to influence, ready to opportunistically change his approach to monetary policy to satisfy the US President who was demanding interest rate cuts.

While Warsh managed to some extent to detach this label with the June conference, presenting relatively hawkish rhetoric, the repetition of the same messages in July did not meet with enthusiasm. He stuck to his then-decision regarding the lack of forward guidance. He avoided answering questions regarding the legitimacy of a pause, as well as those concerning the current economic situation.

That will not be possible this Friday.

Warsh has recently been favoured by macroeconomic data that suggested no need for immediate monetary policy tightening. Investors, however, still want to ensure that he has a solid action plan and is independent in his actions. If his statements prove unconvincing again, the dollar may continue the sell-off initiated after the last meeting.

Two days before the speech, which is crucial for the further outlook of the dollar, we await the publication of PCE inflation data. The measure, although delayed, has historically been preferred by FOMC policymakers when making monetary policy decisions. The consensus assumes a 0.2% increase on a monthly basis, which is unlikely to raise major concerns.

On the same day, after the US market closes, Nvidia's quarterly report will be released. This is a test for the durability of the entire bull market driven by artificial intelligence development. Results worse than the very high expectations would likely lead to a deterioration in risk sentiment, weighing on risky assets, not just in the equity market. In such a situation, the winner, paradoxically, could be the dollar.

Euro (EUR)

Less is happening on the other side. Stability serves the single currency. An interest rate hike at the September (10.09) meeting remains almost fully priced in, and incoming macroeconomic data continues to generally surprise on the upside.

In recent days, we have received the August PMI indicators. The composite index reached its highest level in 9 months, driven by excellent industrial performance (51-month high). A significant improvement in the situation in Germany is noteworthy, aided by growing demand for technology equipment related to artificial intelligence and higher defence spending. In our opinion, the fiscal stimulus programme amounting to 500 billion euros, presented in March 2025 by Friedrich Merz, is of considerable importance in this context.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Figure 2: G10 FX Dashboard [vs. USD] (24.08.2026)

ที่มา: XTB Research, 24.08.2026

สกุลเงินแคนาดากำลังเผชิญกับการอ่อนค่าค่อนข้างมากในวันนี้

เกิดอะไรขึ้น?

การเจรจาระหว่างวอชิงตันและออตตาวาเกี่ยวกับข้อตกลงการค้าฉบับใหม่จบลงด้วยความล้มเหลวอย่างไม่คาดคิด โดยการเจรจาถูกยุติลงเมื่อวันศุกร์ ส่งผลให้มาตรการเก็บภาษี 50% ต่อสินค้าจากแคนาดาที่ส่งออกไปยังสหรัฐฯ มีผลบังคับใช้ สินค้าที่ได้รับผลกระทบมีมูลค่ารวมประมาณ 20–28 พันล้านดอลลาร์ หรือคิดเป็นราว 5–7% ของการส่งออกทั้งหมดของแคนาดาไปยังสหรัฐฯ

รายการสินค้าที่ถูกเรียกเก็บภาษี ได้แก่ ไม้แปรรูป ปูนซีเมนต์ เฟอร์นิเจอร์ ผลิตภัณฑ์นมบางประเภท ไวน์ อุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้า และอุปกรณ์ฮอกกี้ เป็นต้น โดยประธานาธิบดี Donald Trump ยังคงยืนยันอย่างหนักแน่นถึงความเหมาะสมของการตัดสินใจดังกล่าว พร้อมกล่าวหาผ่านโซเชียลมีเดียว่าแคนาดาต้องการได้รับผลประโยชน์จากการเป็นประเทศ โดยไม่ต้องการปฏิบัติตามสถานะดังกล่าว

ด้าน Mark Carney นายกรัฐมนตรีแคนาดา กล่าวหาสหรัฐฯ ว่ายื่นข้อเรียกร้องที่ไม่เป็นธรรมและสร้างความเสียหายต่อเศรษฐกิจในนาทีสุดท้าย รวมถึงความพยายามที่จะจำกัดความสามารถของแคนาดาในการทำข้อตกลงทางการค้ากับประเทศอื่น ๆ ขณะที่ฝ่ายสหรัฐฯ ซึ่งมี Jamieson Greer เป็นตัวแทน ปฏิเสธข้อกล่าวหาดังกล่าว และระบุว่าเป็นฝ่ายเจรจาของแคนาดาที่ทำลายข้อตกลงประนีประนอมซึ่งทั้งสองฝ่ายได้พัฒนาร่วมกันก่อนหน้านี้ ด้วยการยื่นข้อเรียกร้องใหม่

ตามที่ Carney ประกาศ มาตรการภาษีตอบโต้ของแคนาดาต่อสินค้านำเข้าจากสหรัฐฯ ในมูลค่าใกล้เคียงกันแบบ ดอลลาร์ต่อดอลลาร์ จะเริ่มมีผลในวันที่ 8 กันยายน โดยจะครอบคลุมอุตสาหกรรมต่าง ๆ เช่น เหล็ก เครื่องจักรกลการเกษตร เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ และผลิตภัณฑ์นม

ทั้งนี้ การเลือกสินค้าที่ได้รับผลกระทบไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นโดยบังเอิญ เพราะมาตรการดังกล่าวมีเป้าหมายให้ผลกระทบเกิดขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็วในรัฐสำคัญทางการเมืองของสหรัฐฯ ซึ่งอาจมีความสำคัญอย่างยิ่งเมื่อการเลือกตั้งกลางเทอมของสหรัฐฯ กำลังใกล้เข้ามา

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Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst, XTB