การส่งออกของจีนเติบโต เร็วที่สุดนับตั้งแต่เริ่มสงครามการค้ากับสหรัฐฯ 🔎

ในช่วงเช้าวันนี้ เราได้รับข้อมูลการค้าของจีนในเดือนกันยายน ซึ่ง สูงกว่าที่คาดการณ์ไว้

การส่งออกเพิ่มขึ้น 8.3% YoY สู่ 328.6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (สูงสุดในรอบ 6 เดือน)

การนำเข้าเพิ่มขึ้น 7.4% YoY (สูงสุดในรอบ 17 เดือน)

ดุลการค้า ขยายตัวสู่ 90.45 พันล้านดอลลาร์

องค์ประกอบของการส่งออกถือเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญสำหรับนักลงทุน

การส่งออกไป สหรัฐฯ ลดลง 27% YoY

แต่ได้รับการชดเชยด้วย การเติบโตสองหลักไปยังตลาดอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ สหภาพยุโรป (EU) ~14% อาเซียน (ASEAN) ~15–16% แอฟริกา ~56% ตลาดอื่น ๆ นอกสหรัฐฯ +14.8% โดยรวม



ความหลากหลายของตลาดนี้ช่วยให้จีนสามารถ รักษาการเติบโต GDP ใกล้ 5% แม้จะมีการขึ้นภาษีในช่วงก่อนหน้านี้

Exports to the U.S. have dropped sharply since the trade war began in April, while other regions have compensated for the decline. Imports from the U.S. to China, however, have remained relatively stable.

Over the past week, political risk has risen sharply. Beijing expanded export controls on rare earths and magnets, where it holds a near monopoly. The move was met with strong discontent from the U.S. administration. Trump threatened to reinstate 100% tariffs and introduce additional software export restrictions. As a result, Chinese futures fell nearly 6% by the end of Friday’s session. Investors began to fear further escalation and renewed supply-chain disruptions across industries such as automotive, EVs, batteries, aerospace, and renewable energy.

A mild de-escalation followed over the weekend after a Donald Trump post assuring that the U.S. and China will reach an agreement, noting that the trade war benefits neither side. Markets still hope for a potential Xi–Trump meeting during APEC later this month, though the range of possible outcomes has widened. In the short term, rising exports to non-U.S. markets, stockpiling of commodities (steel, coal, soybeans from South America), and trade rerouting through hubs such as Vietnam are cushioning the impact of tensions — but triple U.S. tariffs would be a major deflationary shock to China’s export sector and a blow to global risk markets.

Chinese indexes are posting a sharp rebound today, up around 3.50–4.00%. The CHN.cash index gains 3.75% to 9,175 points. Despite improved market sentiment, indexes remain more than 2.25% below Friday’s opening levels.