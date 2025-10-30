ภาพรวมก่อนรายงานผลประกอบการ Q3/2025 ของ Alphabet – เราควรคาดหวังอะไรได้บ้าง?

Alphabet is approaching the historic milestone of $100 billion in quarterly revenue, highlighting the effectiveness of its AI and cloud growth strategy.

Alphabet เตรียมประกาศผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3/2025 หลังปิดตลาด

เราควรคาดหวังอะไรจากยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านเทคโนโลยี และการปรับตัวขึ้นจาก AI จะดำเนินต่อไปหรือไม่ รายงานวันนี้ถือเป็นการทดสอบที่สำคัญสำหรับตลาด ว่าการลงทุนครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ของ Alphabet ใน AI และ Google Cloud จะสะท้อนเป็นรายได้และกำไรที่แท้จริงหรือไม่

หลังจากรายงานผลประกอบการของ Tesla ที่ออกมาผสม นักลงทุนต่างจับตาว่า Alphabet จะสามารถยืนยันความต่อเนื่องของเทรนด์ AI และรักษาตำแหน่งผู้นำด้านเทคโนโลยีได้หรือไม่

ตลาดคาดการณ์ว่ารายได้ของ Alphabet จะอยู่ในช่วง 99.5–99.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 13% เมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อน มีความเป็นไปได้สูงว่านี่อาจเป็นไตรมาสแรกในประวัติศาสตร์ที่ Alphabet ทำรายได้เกิน 100 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ซึ่งถือเป็นสัญลักษณ์สำคัญและยืนยันความสำเร็จของกลยุทธ์การลงทุนใน AI และการขยาย Google Cloud

รายงาน Q3 คาดว่าจะสะท้อนการเติบโตของรายได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยแรงขับหลักยังมาจาก โฆษณาดิจิทัลและบริการคลาวด์ ส่วนธุรกิจสำคัญ ได้แก่ Google Search, YouTube และ Google Cloud ซึ่งเป็นเสาหลักของโมเดลธุรกิจ Alphabet

กำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS) คาดว่าจะอยู่ราว 2.29 ดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 7–8% เมื่อเทียบปีก่อน กำไรสุทธิคาดว่าจะเติบโตในระดับปานกลาง เนื่องจากค่าใช้จ่ายลงทุนสูงใน AI และ โครงสร้างพื้นฐานคลาวด์ ส่งผลกดดันต่ออัตรากำไรในระยะสั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม ตลาดยังคงมุ่งเน้นไปที่ศักยภาพระยะยาวของการลงทุนเหล่านี้ ซึ่งอาจช่วยยกระดับตำแหน่งของ Alphabet ในฐานะผู้นำเทคโนโลยีระดับโลก

สำหรับ ค่าใช้จ่ายลงทุน (CapEx) ในปี 2025 คาดว่าจะอยู่ราว 85 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นระดับสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการณ์ เงินลงทุนส่วนนี้ถูกจัดสรรเพื่อขยายศูนย์ข้อมูล พัฒนาฮาร์ดแวร์และซอฟต์แวร์ AI และจ้างผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยี แม้ว่าต้นทุนการดำเนินงานและค่าเสื่อมราคาที่เพิ่มขึ้นจะกดดันต่อความสามารถในการทำกำไร ตลาดคาดว่าอัตรากำไรจะปรับตัวดีขึ้นอย่างค่อยเป็นค่อยไปเมื่อการดำเนินงานขยายตัวและการใช้โครงสร้างพื้นฐานมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

Google Search remains the primary revenue driver, maintaining a market share above 90 percent. Alphabet continues to enhance AI capabilities in search, enabling users to create more complex queries and receive multimodal, contextual responses. As a result, user engagement is rising, and the average query length has doubled. New AI features are already available on over 300 million devices, while AI Overviews reach more than 2 billion monthly users across over 200 countries and 40 languages, generating at least 10 percent more queries globally. Advertising revenue from Search and YouTube is estimated at $55–56 billion, representing 10–12 percent year-over-year growth.

The second key growth pillar remains Google Cloud, with projected revenues of around $14.5 billion, up 30 percent year over year. The segment continues to accelerate, although margins remain under pressure from high development and expansion costs. For investors, this is one of the most important indicators of Alphabet’s long-term competitiveness.

Q2 2025 results, which exceeded market expectations ($96.4 billion in revenue and $2.31 EPS), set a high benchmark ahead of the Q3 report. Investors will be closely watching management commentary on AI development, investment plans, and future projections for Google Cloud, as well as potential updates on the commercialization of new AI-based products and their impact on revenue composition.

สรุป: คาดว่ารายงานผลประกอบการจะออกมาแข็งแกร่ง ยืนยันตำแหน่งของ Alphabet ในฐานะผู้นำด้านเทคโนโลยี และแสดงให้เห็นว่าการลงทุนใน AI และ Cloud กำลังแปลงเป็นการเติบโตทางธุรกิจที่แท้จริง แม้ว่าค่าใช้จ่ายลงทุนสูงอาจกดดันอัตรากำไรในระยะสั้น แต่แนวโน้มระยะยาวยังคงเป็นบวกอย่างมาก การรักษาการเติบโตที่แข็งแกร่งในกลุ่มธุรกิจหลักจะเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญต่อมูลค่าบริษัทและความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุน