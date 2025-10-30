มุมมองก่อนรายงานผล Q3/2025 ของ Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

ภาพรวมหุ้น:

หุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นมากกว่า 6% ใน 2 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา แต่วันนี้ยังแกว่งตัวแน่น

ตั้งแต่ต้นปี หุ้น Meta เพิ่ม 27.41% และนับตั้งแต่จุดต่ำสุดต้นเดือนเมษายน เพิ่ม 54.80%

ปัจจัยขับเคลื่อนการเติบโต:

ธุรกิจ โฆษณา ยังคงเป็นหัวใจหลักของการเติบโต

ตลาดคาดว่า รายได้และปริมาณโฆษณา จะเพิ่มขึ้นเลขสองหลัก

Consensus ของ FactSet และ Bloomberg ประเมิน รายได้ไตรมาสนี้ที่ 49.5 พันล้านดอลลาร์

นักลงทุนให้ความสนใจกับ CapEx ด้วย เนื่องจาก Q3 เป็นไตรมาสที่ Meta มักให้แนวทางการลงทุนใหม่

ตลาดคาดว่า การลงทุนปี 2026 จะเพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 40% จากการลงทุนใน Data Center และ โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI

Key Financial Expectations:

Revenue (Q3): 49.5 พันล้านดอลลาร์, +22% y/y – เติบโตเร็วที่สุดในปีนี้

EPS: 6.72 ดอลลาร์, +11% y/y

Ad impressions: +10.8%; Average ad price: +10.5%

Operating margin: ประมาณ 39%

CapEx 2025: ประมาณ 69 พันล้านดอลลาร์, คาดการณ์สำหรับ 2026 อยู่ที่ 97–103 พันล้านดอลลาร์

Daily active users (Meta ecosystem): 3.48 พันล้านคน

สรุปคือ ตลาดกำลังจับตา การเติบโตของโฆษณาและการลงทุนด้าน AI ว่าจะสะท้อนเป็นผลกำไรจริงหรือไม่ ซึ่งจะเป็นตัวชี้วัดสำคัญสำหรับแนวโน้มหุ้น Meta ในระยะถัดไป

AI investments under scrutiny

Meta’s ongoing transformation toward artificial intelligence is having an increasing impact on its balance sheet. This year’s capex of around $70 billion, combined with private financing of $27–30 billion from Blue Owl Capital and PIMCO, highlights the scale of the company’s ambitions. The funds will support the expansion of Hyperion data centers and long-term AI development projects. Unlike Microsoft or Amazon, Meta is building computing capacity solely for its own ecosystem, making these investments strategic but also riskier in the event of a slowdown in advertising revenue growth.

What the market is watching

Investors currently accept the rising capital expenditures, viewing them as justified by the potential benefits of greater user engagement and ad efficiency. However, the 2026 guidance could test that optimism. Analysts expect around $72 billion in capex for 2025, and possibly over $100 billion for 2026.

Outlook

Meta’s results are likely to confirm strong cash flow driven by advertising, but the balance between aggressive AI investment and profit growth will determine the market’s reaction. If the company signals excessive 2026 spending or shows signs of advertising slowdown, shares could correct after recent gains. Conversely, progress in AI initiatives or higher user engagement could strengthen Meta’s market position and justify its elevated valuation.