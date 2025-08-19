US OPEN – ตลาดจับตาการตัดสินใจสำคัญ

การเริ่มต้นสัปดาห์ใหม่เต็มไปด้วย ความหวังและความกังวลของนักลงทุน เกี่ยวกับปัจจัย ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์และเศรษฐกิจมหภาคสำคัญ

การประชุม ทรัมป์–ปูตินที่อลาสกา จบลง โดยไม่มีข้อผูกมัดหรือประกาศเรื่องสันติภาพ ทำให้ตลาดผิดหวัง

รายงานจาก Deutsche Bank ระบุว่า ความเชื่อมั่นนักลงทุนลดลงสู่ระดับต่ำสุดในรอบ 3 เดือน

Apollo Sløk เตือนเกี่ยวกับ สภาพแวดล้อมเศรษฐกิจมหภาคที่ย่ำแย่ การลดลงของ การขนส่งทางทะเล สะท้อนถึง ความอ่อนแอของผู้บริโภค กองทุนเอกชนสแกนดิเนเวียชี้ว่า การลงทุนในบริษัท AI สูงเกินระดับสุดขีดในช่วง ฟองสบู่ Dot-Com



Source: Appolo Sløk.

แหล่งที่มา: Bloomberg Finance LP

หลังจากการประชุมที่อลาสกา ไม่เกิดความคืบหน้า อีกหนึ่งปัจจัยที่ตลาดยังคงรอการชี้ชัดคือ ท่าทีของ Fed ต่อการดำเนินนโยบายในอนาคต

ตลาดกำลัง ค้นหาทิศทาง แต่ยังไม่สามารถระบุได้ชัดเจน เนื่องจาก การซื้อขายเริ่มต้นที่ระดับปิดของวันศุกร์

US500 (D1)

The main index of the Wall Street stock exchange is currently at the upper limit of a narrowing consolidation channel, within an upward trend. The price is well above the averages, yet the RSI indicators do not yet suggest overbought conditions. The market is searching for a reason to continue rising, but if it doesn't find one, the fall could be painful. In such a case, the initial support levels are 6360, followed by 6250, where the recent lows and the EMA50 average are located. Additional support may come from the EMA100 and EMA200 averages, with the latter also positioned at the lows from 2 months ago, making it a very important level in the event of potential declines.

Company's News:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US) - The star of the session is currently the controversial company providing services in the health insurance industry. The company has had a very tough year, but its bad streak may reverse following the announcement on Friday of large purchases of shares and options by Warren Buffett and Michael Burry. On Friday, the company closed the session with a growth gap of over 10%. On Monday, UnitedHealth is rising another 2% at the opening. Time will tell if the change in sentiment is lasting.

แหล่งที่มา: Xstation