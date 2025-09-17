DE40: What the earnings of key German companies have shown❓
German DAX loses bullish momentum Numerous releases of companies' quarterly results HelloFresh clearly beats forecasts for adjusted EBITDA General...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
The Japanese yen is again one of the weakest currencies among the G10 today, falling to record low levels the day before the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision....
On the one before last trading day of this week, investors are set for another batch of important data, this time the focus will mainly be on financial...
Asia-Pacific stock indexes are having a mixed session. Chinese indexes are gaining the most, with the CHN.cash index up 0.96% and the HK.cash index...
IBM announced solid Q1 2024 results, but the stock is down in after-hours trading. While the decline isn't as severe as Meta's, it's likely...
Meta reported relatively strong results for Q1 2024, exceeding market expectations in terms of EPS and total revenue, but presenting weaker results for...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2%, Dow Jones drops 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 trades 0.5% lower Tesla...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Hasbro (HAS.US), US toys and games company, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Stock rallies over 10% following release of Q1 2024...
Contrasts in the gold market are currently more visible than ever before. Just recently, historical highs were recorded at just over $2,430 per ounce,...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a build in headline...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6503 Target:...
Wall Street indices open mostly higher US100 halts recovery move at 38.2% retracement Texas Instruments jumps 7% after earnings Wall Street...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares have become one of the winners of the artificial intelligence trend, bouncing nearly 550% from the 2022 low. The company...
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 1:30 pm BST today, following release of data from the United States and Canada. US durable goods orders data for...
The shares of aerospace giant Boeing (BA.US) are gaining nearly 3% before the opening of today's cash session on Wall Street. The reason for the gains...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q1 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of Wall Street session. Report turned out to be a disappointment when compared to...
Profits at one of the largest U.S. telecom corporations AT&T (T.US) beat expectations, although sales came in lower than forecast, in a highly competitive...
German DAX maintains part of morning gains Kering falls 8% after release of quarterly results Evotec presents unfulfilling forecasts for 2024 Overall...
