Daily summary: Powell and PPI fail to help dollar 🧭
Indices on Wall Street end the day slightly positive despite hawkish comments from Jerome Powell and slightly higher PPI data. The US500 gains 0.10%,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Alibaba, the Chinese giant operating in the e-commerce industry, presents mixed financial results for the first quarter of this year. It is worth mentioning...
Investments in data centres are becoming increasingly attractive due to the rapid expansion of data-driven technologies, particularly AI. As consumers...
‘Meme stocks’ have once again taken over Wall Street, as can be seen from the strong gains of companies such as AMC, GameStop and AMC. For...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a comprehensive overview of the current economic situation, highlighting several key points. Powell...
The dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies Yields on US bonds are falling Indices on Wall Street are trying to rebound US indices open...
US producer price data for April surprised on the upside, suggesting that inflation pressure at the start of the inflation pipeline could be building once...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for April: PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 3.1% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; PPI:...
Oil WTI remains in consolidation between 78 and 80 USD per barrel, just over 2 weeks before the OPEC+ meeting. A decision to extend the voluntary...
Paysafe Limited (PSFE.US), US online payments company, is rallying at a double-digit pace in premarket today. An around-14% share price jump was triggered...
DAX slightly drops ahead of US PPI report Numerous corporate news from the German stock market DE40 remains in the zone of historical highs General...
White House announced new tariffs on imported goods from China. The announcement primarily increases rates on already existing tariffs. It is said that...
German ZEW economic research institute publish a new set of its monthly indicators at 10:00 am BST today. Data for May was expected to show an improvement...
GBP gained slightly after release of disappointing UK jobs report for March today at 7:00 am BST. However, those gains turned out to be short-lived and...
EURUSD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The first potential source of volatility will come with the release of German ZEW index for May at 10:00...
European indices set for flat opening US PPI inflation for April, German ZEW index for May Fed Chair Powell to take part in discussion with ECB...
UK jobs report for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small employment gain as well as an uptick in unemployment rate....
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones declined 0.21% while Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 added around...
Inflation expectations in the US are rising in the short to medium term. The Fed's Consumer Expectations Survey, released, suggests that inflation...