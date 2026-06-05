EU Wrap: ตลาดยังคงทรงตัว ท่ามกลางการสลับกลุ่มหุ้น 🔎

การซื้อขายในตลาดยุโรปวันนี้มีลักษณะค่อนข้างทรงตัว ดัชนีหลักส่วนใหญ่ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย แต่ยังไม่มีสัญญาณของภาวะคึกคักในตลาด นักลงทุนพยายามฟื้นตัวจากแรงกดดันด้านความเชื่อมั่นที่อ่อนแอลงก่อนหน้านี้ในตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ รวมถึงความตึงเครียดด้านภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ที่เพิ่มขึ้นในตะวันออกกลางและบริเวณช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ
The key takeaway from the Euro Stoxx 50 is that the index itself remains essentially flat, but market breadth looks encouraging — as many as 71% of constituents are trading higher. The main challenge, however, has been weakness among several large technology stocks, particularly Infineon and ASML, which weighed on the broader index.
Major European Indices
- STOXX 600 gains around 0.2%, indicating a moderate improvement in risk appetite across Europe.
- DAX is up 0.9%. The German market continues to be weighed down by weak construction-sector data.
- FRA40 gains 1.3%, supported by stronger performance from luxury, consumer, and retail-related stocks.
- UK100 has recovered its initial losses and is now trading slightly higher, supported by banks and real estate-related companies.
EU50: Index Near Flat, but Most Stocks Are Rising
- Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.5% on the day, with the majority of components remaining in positive territory.
- 71% of constituents are advancing, suggesting that buying activity has been fairly broad-based.
- However, the broader market picture remains weaker over longer timeframes, with the proportion of stocks in positive territory standing at approximately 40% over 7 days, 46% over 1 month, and 46% year-to-date.
- The index remains only about 1.9% below its all-time high.
- Valuations remain moderately elevated, with TTM P/E: 18.6; P/S: 1.9; P/B: 2.2; EV/EBITDA: 12.4
- Health Care (+2.3%) was the strongest sector in the Euro Stoxx 50 and made the largest positive contribution to the index's daily performance. Within healthcare, notable gainers included Sanofi +2.42%, EssilorLuxottica +2.96%, argenx +1.84%, Bayer +1.35%
- Technology (-1.2%) was the largest drag on the index despite a strong performance from SAP. Weakness in technology was concentrated in semiconductors: Infineon -5.0%, ASML -2.4%.
Top Performers in the Euro Stoxx 50
• Wolters Kluwer +4.85% — หุ้นที่ปรับตัวขึ้นโดดเด่นที่สุดในดัชนี ได้แรงหนุนจากความต้องการหุ้นเชิงป้องกันความเสี่ยงและโมเดลธุรกิจที่มีเสถียรภาพ
• SAP +4.40% — หุ้นซอฟต์แวร์เยอรมนีปรับตัวแข็งแกร่ง ช่วยชดเชยแรงอ่อนตัวในกลุ่มเทคโนโลยียุโรปบางส่วน
• EssilorLuxottica +2.96% — กลุ่มสินค้าอุปโภคบริโภคและเฮลธ์แคร์ปรับตัวโดดเด่น ช่วยหนุนตลาดฝรั่งเศส
• Airbus +2.54% — หุ้นอุตสาหกรรมมีส่วนช่วยหนุนตลาด แม้ว่าภาพรวมของภาคส่วนนี้จะยังคละกัน
• LVMH +2.53% — การฟื้นตัวของกลุ่มสินค้าลักชัวรีช่วยสนับสนุนดัชนี CAC 40
• Sanofi +2.42% — กลุ่มเฮลธ์แคร์มีผลงานแข็งแกร่งที่สุดในดัชนี Euro Stoxx 50
• Hermès +1.88% — อีกหนึ่งหุ้นลักชัวรีที่ได้รับแรงซื้ออย่างต่อเนื่อง
• Deutsche Börse +1.78% และ Deutsche Telekom +1.72% ต่างมีส่วนช่วยหนุนบรรยากาศการลงทุนเช่นกัน
📌 ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์และราคาน้ำมัน
- ปัจจัยหลักที่ช่วยหนุนความเชื่อมั่นของตลาดคือข่าวเกี่ยวกับข้อตกลงหยุดยิงแบบมีเงื่อนไขระหว่างอิสราเอลและเลบานอน
- ตลาดมองว่าพัฒนาการดังกล่าวช่วยลดความเสี่ยงของการยกระดับความขัดแย้งในภูมิภาคบางส่วน โดยเฉพาะหลังจากก่อนหน้านี้มีความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยในการขนส่งผ่านช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ
- ราคาน้ำมันดิบ Brent ปรับตัวลงสู่บริเวณ 92–95 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล แม้ว่ายังคงอยู่ในระดับสูงเมื่อเทียบกับช่วงก่อนเกิดความตึงเครียด
📊 เศรษฐกิจมหภาค: ยอดค้าปลีกอ่อนแอ
- ยอดค้าปลีกของยูโรโซนในเดือนเมษายนลดลง 0.4% เมื่อเทียบรายเดือน ซึ่งอ่อนแอกว่าที่ตลาดคาดว่าจะลดลง 0.3% เล็กน้อย
- อย่างไรก็ตาม ข้อมูลเดือนมีนาคมถูกปรับทบทวนเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ ช่วยลดผลกระทบเชิงลบจากตัวเลขเดือนเมษายน
- เมื่อเทียบรายปี ยอดค้าปลีกเพิ่มขึ้น 1.0% สูงกว่าที่ตลาดคาดไว้ที่ 0.3% อย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งถือเป็นสัญญาณเชิงบวกต่ออุปสงค์ผู้บริโภคในยูโรโซน
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