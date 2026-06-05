EU Wrap: ตลาดยังคงทรงตัว ท่ามกลางการสลับกลุ่มหุ้น 🔎

การซื้อขายในตลาดยุโรปวันนี้มีลักษณะค่อนข้างทรงตัว ดัชนีหลักส่วนใหญ่ปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อย แต่ยังไม่มีสัญญาณของภาวะคึกคักในตลาด นักลงทุนพยายามฟื้นตัวจากแรงกดดันด้านความเชื่อมั่นที่อ่อนแอลงก่อนหน้านี้ในตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ รวมถึงความตึงเครียดด้านภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ที่เพิ่มขึ้นในตะวันออกกลางและบริเวณช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ

The key takeaway from the Euro Stoxx 50 is that the index itself remains essentially flat, but market breadth looks encouraging — as many as 71% of constituents are trading higher. The main challenge, however, has been weakness among several large technology stocks, particularly Infineon and ASML, which weighed on the broader index.

Major European Indices

STOXX 600 gains around 0.2% , indicating a moderate improvement in risk appetite across Europe.

gains around , indicating a moderate improvement in risk appetite across Europe. DAX is up 0.9% . The German market continues to be weighed down by weak construction-sector data.

is up . The German market continues to be weighed down by weak construction-sector data. FRA40 gains 1.3% , supported by stronger performance from luxury, consumer, and retail-related stocks.

gains , supported by stronger performance from luxury, consumer, and retail-related stocks. UK100 has recovered its initial losses and is now trading slightly higher, supported by banks and real estate-related companies.

EU50: Index Near Flat, but Most Stocks Are Rising

Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.5% on the day , with the majority of components remaining in positive territory.

is up , with the majority of components remaining in positive territory. 71% of constituents are advancing , suggesting that buying activity has been fairly broad-based.

, suggesting that buying activity has been fairly broad-based. However, the broader market picture remains weaker over longer timeframes, with the proportion of stocks in positive territory standing at approximately 40% over 7 days , 46% over 1 month , and 46% year-to-date .

, , and . The index remains only about 1.9% below its all-time high .

. Valuations remain moderately elevated, with TTM P/E: 18.6; P/S: 1.9; P/B: 2.2; EV/EBITDA: 12.4

18.6; 1.9; 2.2; 12.4 Health Care (+2.3%) was the strongest sector in the Euro Stoxx 50 and made the largest positive contribution to the index's daily performance. Within healthcare, notable gainers included Sanofi +2.42%, EssilorLuxottica +2.96%, argenx +1.84%, Bayer +1.35%

was the strongest sector in the Euro Stoxx 50 and made the largest positive contribution to the index's daily performance. Within healthcare, notable gainers included Sanofi +2.42%, EssilorLuxottica +2.96%, argenx +1.84%, Bayer +1.35% Technology (-1.2%) was the largest drag on the index despite a strong performance from SAP. Weakness in technology was concentrated in semiconductors: Infineon -5.0%, ASML -2.4%.

Top Performers in the Euro Stoxx 50

• Wolters Kluwer +4.85% — หุ้นที่ปรับตัวขึ้นโดดเด่นที่สุดในดัชนี ได้แรงหนุนจากความต้องการหุ้นเชิงป้องกันความเสี่ยงและโมเดลธุรกิจที่มีเสถียรภาพ

• SAP +4.40% — หุ้นซอฟต์แวร์เยอรมนีปรับตัวแข็งแกร่ง ช่วยชดเชยแรงอ่อนตัวในกลุ่มเทคโนโลยียุโรปบางส่วน

• EssilorLuxottica +2.96% — กลุ่มสินค้าอุปโภคบริโภคและเฮลธ์แคร์ปรับตัวโดดเด่น ช่วยหนุนตลาดฝรั่งเศส

• Airbus +2.54% — หุ้นอุตสาหกรรมมีส่วนช่วยหนุนตลาด แม้ว่าภาพรวมของภาคส่วนนี้จะยังคละกัน

• LVMH +2.53% — การฟื้นตัวของกลุ่มสินค้าลักชัวรีช่วยสนับสนุนดัชนี CAC 40

• Sanofi +2.42% — กลุ่มเฮลธ์แคร์มีผลงานแข็งแกร่งที่สุดในดัชนี Euro Stoxx 50

• Hermès +1.88% — อีกหนึ่งหุ้นลักชัวรีที่ได้รับแรงซื้ออย่างต่อเนื่อง

• Deutsche Börse +1.78% และ Deutsche Telekom +1.72% ต่างมีส่วนช่วยหนุนบรรยากาศการลงทุนเช่นกัน

📌 ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์และราคาน้ำมัน

ปัจจัยหลักที่ช่วยหนุนความเชื่อมั่นของตลาดคือข่าวเกี่ยวกับข้อตกลงหยุดยิงแบบมีเงื่อนไขระหว่างอิสราเอลและเลบานอน

ตลาดมองว่าพัฒนาการดังกล่าวช่วยลดความเสี่ยงของการยกระดับความขัดแย้งในภูมิภาคบางส่วน โดยเฉพาะหลังจากก่อนหน้านี้มีความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยในการขนส่งผ่านช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ

ราคาน้ำมันดิบ Brent ปรับตัวลงสู่บริเวณ 92–95 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล แม้ว่ายังคงอยู่ในระดับสูงเมื่อเทียบกับช่วงก่อนเกิดความตึงเครียด

📊 เศรษฐกิจมหภาค: ยอดค้าปลีกอ่อนแอ