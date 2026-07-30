Meta รายได้ทุบสถิติ แต่หุ้นร่วงเกือบ 10% ตลาดตั้งคำถามต่อผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุน AI

ตลาดเฝ้าติดตามมาอย่างต่อเนื่องว่า การลงทุนในบริษัทขนาดใหญ่ที่กำลังพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) ยังคงเป็นการเดิมพันที่คุ้มค่าหรือไม่

Meta เป็นหนึ่งในผู้นำด้านการนำ AI มาใช้งานจริง โดยบริษัทสามารถสร้างรายได้จากเทคโนโลยีดังกล่าวมาแล้วหลายไตรมาส ก่อนการประกาศผลประกอบการครั้งนี้ นักลงทุนคาดหวังผลลัพธ์ที่โดดเด่น พร้อมต้องการเห็นหลักฐานว่า การใช้จ่ายมหาศาลด้าน AI จะสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นรายได้และผลตอบแทนที่ชัดเจนมากขึ้น

อย่างไรก็ตาม Mark Zuckerberg กลับส่งสัญญาณที่สร้างความผิดหวังให้กับตลาด โดยแสดงให้เห็นว่า แม้ธุรกิจโฆษณาจะยังสร้างกระแสเงินสดจำนวนมหาศาล แต่กำไรกลับถูกกดดันจาก:

เงินสำรองหลายพันล้านดอลลาร์สำหรับข้อพิพาททางกฎหมาย

ค่าใช้จ่ายชดเชยพนักงานที่ถูกเลิกจ้าง

การลงทุน Data Center และเซิร์ฟเวอร์ AI ที่เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ราคาหุ้น Meta ปรับตัวลงประมาณ 5% ในช่วงแรก ก่อนที่แรงขายจะเพิ่มขึ้นในการซื้อขายหลังตลาดปิด โดยการปรับตัวลงลึกถึงประมาณ 9% ส่งผลให้ดัชนี Nasdaq เผชิญแรงกดดันมากขึ้น แม้ก่อนหน้านี้ตลาดจะพยายามฟื้นตัวอย่างแข็งแกร่ง

ผลประกอบการ Q2: ยักษ์ใหญ่โฆษณาทำรายได้ดี แต่กำไรต่ำกว่าคาด

ในแง่ของรายได้รวม Meta ยังคงแสดงความแข็งแกร่งในระดับที่บริษัทอื่นในอุตสาหกรรม ทั้งกลุ่มโฆษณาและ AI ต่างต้องจับตามอง

อย่างไรก็ตาม เมื่อพิจารณารายละเอียดของตัวเลข ผลลัพธ์กลับสะท้อนแรงกดดันที่ชัดเจนมากขึ้น

รายได้รวม (Total Revenue)

อยู่ที่ 60.80 พันล้านดอลลาร์

เพิ่มขึ้น 28% เมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อน (YoY)

สูงกว่าคาดการณ์ที่ 60.24 พันล้านดอลลาร์

Meta ทำรายได้เหนือคาดเล็กน้อย แต่ระดับดังกล่าวยังไม่เพียงพอที่จะสร้างแรงกระตุ้นต่อความคาดหวังของตลาด

รายได้จากโฆษณา (Advertising Revenue)

อยู่ที่ 59.36 พันล้านดอลลาร์

เพิ่มขึ้น 27% YoY

สูงกว่าคาดการณ์ที่ 59.07 พันล้านดอลลาร์

กลุ่ม Family of Apps

(รวม Facebook, Instagram, Messenger และ WhatsApp)

รายได้อยู่ที่ 60.37 พันล้านดอลลาร์

เพิ่มขึ้น 28% YoY

สูงกว่าคาดการณ์ที่ 59.77 พันล้านดอลลาร์

ปัญหาหลักอยู่ที่กำไรและอัตรากำไร

กำไรจากการดำเนินงาน (Operating Profit)

อยู่ที่ 18.78 พันล้านดอลลาร์

ลดลง 8.2% YoY

ต่ำกว่าคาดการณ์ที่ 21.50 พันล้านดอลลาร์

ตัวเลขนี้เป็นจุดที่สร้างความผิดหวังอย่างมากให้กับนักลงทุน

กำไรจากการดำเนินงานของกลุ่มโฆษณา (Family of Apps)

อยู่ที่ 23.39 พันล้านดอลลาร์

ลดลง 6.3% YoY

ต่ำกว่าคาดการณ์ของตลาดที่ 26.11 พันล้านดอลลาร์

อัตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน (Operating Margin)

อยู่ที่ 31%

ลดลงอย่างมากจากปีก่อนที่ระดับ 43%

ขณะที่ตลาดคาดการณ์ไว้ที่ 35.6%

การลดลงของ Margin สะท้อนว่าการลงทุนด้าน AI และค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องเริ่มส่งผลกระทบต่อความสามารถในการทำกำไรของบริษัท

EPS ต่ำกว่าคาด

กำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS)

อยู่ที่ 6.18 ดอลลาร์

เทียบกับ 7.14 ดอลลาร์ ในปีก่อน

ในปีก่อน ต่ำกว่าคาดการณ์ของนักวิเคราะห์ที่ 7.15–7.22 ดอลลาร์

แม้รายได้จะเติบโตอย่างแข็งแกร่ง แต่กำไรต่อหุ้นกลับลดลง ซึ่งเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให้นักลงทุนผิดหวัง

ตัวเลขโฆษณาและผู้ใช้งานยังแข็งแกร่ง

แม้กำไรถูกกดดัน แต่ตัวชี้วัดธุรกิจหลักยังคงอยู่ในระดับแข็งแกร่ง

จำนวนการแสดงผลโฆษณา (Ad Impressions) เพิ่มขึ้น 14% YoY คาดการณ์: +14.6%

เพิ่มขึ้น ราคาเฉลี่ยต่อโฆษณา (Average Price per Ad) เพิ่มขึ้น 12% YoY คาดการณ์: +11.7%

เพิ่มขึ้น จำนวนผู้ใช้งานรายวัน (Daily Active People: DAP) อยู่ที่ 3.60 พันล้านคน คาดการณ์: 3.61 พันล้านคน



ตัวเลขเหล่านี้สะท้อนว่า ธุรกิจโฆษณาหลักของ Meta ยังคงแข็งแกร่ง แต่ตลาดกำลังตั้งคำถามว่า การลงทุน AI มูลค่ามหาศาลจะสามารถสร้างผลตอบแทนได้เร็วเพียงใด และเพียงพอที่จะชดเชยต้นทุนที่เพิ่มขึ้นหรือไม่

Outside of Q3 2025, we have the lowest profit since Q3 2024. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Where did the money go? Lawyers, severance pay, and more cash sunk in the metaverse

Investors might rub their eyes in amazement looking at the gap in profits. We haven't seen such a large disappointment in EPS in a Big Tech company in a long time. Usually, even a small beat of expectations was enough to lead to a strong sell-off, and today we have a major disappointment, although it should still be emphasized that these are relatively good results. The answer to the question of where the profits went lies in a basket of one-off and disreputable expenses that harmed profitability in the second quarter:

2.40 billion USD for legal disputes: Meta was hit with a massive legal fee related to ongoing proceedings. Worse, the company warned that upcoming trials in the US regarding the platforms' impact on youth could bring further "material losses".

1.18 billion USD for severance pay: This is the cost of May's mass layoffs. Headcount at the end of June fell by 1% y/y to 75,472 people.

Reality Labs continues to burn billions: The segment responsible for the metaverse and virtual reality recorded a 4.62 billion USD operating loss (compared to a 4.53 billion USD loss a year ago and expected -4.45 billion USD), generating only 431 million USD in revenue.

Forecasts for Q3 and the full year: Even higher CAPEX and withered estimates

If the disappointing profit in Q2 were the only problem, the market might forgive this glitch. However, announcements for the coming months only added fuel to the fire:

Q3 revenue below expectations: Meta estimates third-quarter sales in the range of 61–64 billion USD . The midpoint of this forecast (62.5 billion USD) clearly misses the market consensus set at 63.17 billion USD.

Raising the lower bound of CapEx: The company does not intend to save on AI infrastructure. Full-year capital expenditures have been narrowed to 130–145 billion USD (previously the lower bound was 125 billion USD), exceeding average analyst forecasts (135.8 billion USD).

Higher total costs: Full-year operating expenses will rise to 165–169 billion USD (instead of the planned 162–169 billion USD).

Higher tax rate: The company raised its forecast for the effective tax rate for the second half of the year to 15–17% (from 13–16%).

Zuckerberg's Vision: From Texas to an open-source vision

Despite the company's shares and the broad market flashing red, Mark Zuckerberg continues to build his grand narrative. Meta's CEO claims that artificial intelligence not only drives ads but "opens the door to completely new business opportunities for enterprises":

Giant project with BlackRock: Parallel to the results, plans were revealed to build a data center campus in El Paso, Texas, worth 14 billion USD in cooperation with BlackRock.

Political-technological manifesto: Zuckerberg loudly opposes ideas for banning Chinese AI models or imposing export restrictions on chips. He promotes a vision of open-source software as a tool meant to put power in the hands of individuals, not closed corporations.

Announcement of full-year profit improvement: Despite pressure on margins, management maintains that full-year operating profit for 2026 will be higher than in 2025.

A cold shower

Meta remains an incredibly efficient machine for making money on digital ads. The problem is that investors no longer want to pay for "promises and potential" at the level of artificial intelligence while net profit is being depleted by legal and restructuring costs. Until billions in server investments start bringing direct, separate business revenues (e.g., from an AI Cloud line), the market will treat every CapEx increase as an unnecessary burden.

หุ้น Meta อาจเปิดตลาดบริเวณ 532 ดอลลาร์ ซึ่งจะเป็นระดับต่ำสุดนับตั้งแต่วันที่ 31 มีนาคม

แรงเทขายอย่างหนักในหุ้น Meta ประกอบกับความกังวลของตลาดเกี่ยวกับการตัดสินใจด้านนโยบายของ Fed และแผนการของ Donald Trump เกี่ยวกับอิหร่าน ส่งผลให้สัญญา US100 ปรับตัวลงต่อเนื่อง

ดัชนี US100 กำลังทดสอบระดับต่ำสุดนับตั้งแต่วันที่ 30 เมษายน

Source: xStation5