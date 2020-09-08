Morning wrap

Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline

DAX futures point to a small bullish gap at the launch of the European cash session

Donald Trump said that he is considering decoupling the US economy from China. US President also said that coronavirus vaccine may be ready before November elections

United States consider imposing ban on cotton from China due to human rights abuses

China has placed new visa restriction on journalists working for US news agencies

According to UK Telegraph, Boris Johnson will use today's speech to EU leaders to say that Brexit deal does not make sense

Japanese household spending dropped 7.6% YoY in July (exp. -3.7% YoY)

Japanese Q2 GDP drop was confirmed at 7.9% QoQ (exp. -8.1% QoQ)

Precious metals post minor gains while oil makes moderate drop