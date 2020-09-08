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Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline
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DAX futures point to a small bullish gap at the launch of the European cash session
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Donald Trump said that he is considering decoupling the US economy from China. US President also said that coronavirus vaccine may be ready before November elections
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United States consider imposing ban on cotton from China due to human rights abuses
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China has placed new visa restriction on journalists working for US news agencies
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According to UK Telegraph, Boris Johnson will use today's speech to EU leaders to say that Brexit deal does not make sense
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Japanese household spending dropped 7.6% YoY in July (exp. -3.7% YoY)
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Japanese Q2 GDP drop was confirmed at 7.9% QoQ (exp. -8.1% QoQ)
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Precious metals post minor gains while oil makes moderate drop
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AUD and JPY are top moving major currencies while GBP and CHF lag the most
Number of new confirmed coronavirus infections dropped below 200 thousand on Monday. Source: worldometers, XTB
สรุปตลาดประจำวัน: สงครามชิปกดดัน Wall Street ขณะที่น้ำมันร่วงแรง หลังสหรัฐฯ–อิหร่านบรรลุข้อตกลงหยุดยิง ⭐
Nasdaq-100 ถูกกดดัน หลังหุ้นกลุ่มชิปร่วงลง
จีนพัฒนาเครื่องผลิตชิปของตัวเอง กดดัน ASML ท่ามกลางสงครามเทคโนโลยีระลอกใหม่
Morning Wrap: น้ำมันร่วงแรงต่อเนื่อง หลังสุดสัปดาห์ 💥