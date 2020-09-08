  
12:44 · 8 กันยายน 2020

Morning wrap

  • Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline

  • DAX futures point to a small bullish gap at the launch of the European cash session

  • Donald Trump said that he is considering decoupling the US economy from China. US President also said that coronavirus vaccine may be ready before November elections

  • United States consider imposing ban on cotton from China due to human rights abuses

  • China has placed new visa restriction on journalists working for US news agencies

  • According to UK Telegraph, Boris Johnson will use today's speech to EU leaders to say that Brexit deal does not make sense

  • Japanese household spending dropped 7.6% YoY in July (exp. -3.7% YoY)

  • Japanese Q2 GDP drop was confirmed at 7.9% QoQ (exp. -8.1% QoQ)

  • Precious metals post minor gains while oil makes moderate drop

  • AUD and JPY are top moving major currencies while GBP and CHF lag the most

Number of new confirmed coronavirus infections dropped below 200 thousand on Monday. Source: worldometers, XTB

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ข่าวดัชนี
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
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