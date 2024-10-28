OIL.WTI slides 4% amid falling crude supply concerns🚨

Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend targeted only military facilities, sparing oil installations, thus maintaining Iranian oil operations and reducing concerns about crude supply issues. In the face of this news, oil prices fell sharply, posting as much as 5.5% declines, after which a technical rebound began on crude prices.
Source: xStation
2.2 ล้านแรงงานจะมีความเสี่ยงสูง
สรุปตลาดเช้า: น้ำมันปรับตัวลง ขณะที่ดัชนีหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นต่อเนื่อง (29.05.2026)
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