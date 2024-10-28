  
13:46 · 28 ตุลาคม 2024

OIL.WTI slides 4% amid falling crude supply concerns🚨

Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend targeted only military facilities, sparing oil installations, thus maintaining Iranian oil operations and reducing concerns about crude supply issues.  In the face of this news, oil prices fell sharply, posting as much as 5.5% declines, after which a technical rebound began on crude prices.

Source: xStation

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2.2 ล้านแรงงานจะมีความเสี่ยงสูง
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สรุปตลาดเช้า: น้ำมันปรับตัวลง ขณะที่ดัชนีหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นต่อเนื่อง (29.05.2026)
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BREAKING: สต็อกน้ำมันดิบสหรัฐฯสูงกว่าที่ตลาดคาดการณ์ไว้
สินค้าโภคภัณฑ์
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
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