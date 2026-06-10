⚪ Silver กลืนกำไรทั้งปี 2026 หมดเกลี้ยง! พุ่งทดสอบโซน $60 🔥

- หลังจากการเทขายอย่างหนักราว ~5% ในช่วงการซื้อขายเมื่อวานนี้ และการปรับตัวลงอย่างรุนแรงเมื่อวันศุกร์ที่ผ่านมา หลังการประกาศตัวเลข NFP ราคาเงิน (Silver) ยังคงปรับตัวลงต่อเนื่องในวันนี้
- การปรับตัวลงในช่วงเปิดตลาดวันพุธอยู่ที่ประมาณ 2.5% แล้ว และราคาเงินกำลังเคลื่อนเข้าใกล้แนวรับสำคัญ ซึ่งอ้างอิงจากจุดต่ำสุดในพื้นที่ (local low) ของวันที่ 6 กุมภาพันธ์ และ 23 มีนาคม
- ในเชิงเทคนิค มีความเป็นไปได้ว่าเงินอาจกำลังเตรียมทดสอบเส้นค่าเฉลี่ย 250 วัน (250-session moving average) ซึ่งอยู่เหนือระดับ $60 เล็กน้อย ทั้งนี้ควรสังเกตว่าเส้นค่าเฉลี่ย 250 วันนี้เคยถูกทดสอบครั้งล่าสุดในเดือนมีนาคม 2025
- ด้านทองคำ (Gold) ก็ปรับตัวลดลงในช่วงไม่กี่วันที่ผ่านมาเช่นกัน โดยซื้อขายต่ำกว่าระดับ $4,200 แม้ว่ายังคงอยู่ห่างจากจุดต่ำสุดในพื้นที่ของเดือนมีนาคมพอสมควร
ปัจจัยพื้นฐานที่สำคัญที่สุดในตลาดตอนนี้คืออะไร?
Key Market Fundamentals
- Six-year structural deficit: The silver market continues to suffer from a shortage of physical metal. According to HSBC analyses, the global market deficit will gradually shrink: from 143 million ounces in 2025 to 73 million in 2026 and 25 million ounces in 2027. Despite the decrease in deficit dynamics, the market remains undervalued. Nevertheless, in the event of an economic collapse, reduced demand in the photovoltaic sector, and a total retreat from ETFs, there is a chance for even a slight oversupply to appear. The $50-60 level range seems attractive, however, considering that silver remains a strategic metal.
- Demand from "green technologies": The industry generates a key supply base. Silver is essential in the production of photovoltaic (PV) panels, next-generation electronics, 5G technology, and the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Despite attempts to reduce the amount of silver in PV cells, the high demand from the technology sector (estimated at over 610–640 million ounces annually) strongly stabilizes the price floor. It is worth noting, however, that the high price of silver will cause attempts to find alternatives such as copper silvering, which significantly limits the costs of building photovoltaic panels.
- Market supply rigidity: Increasing silver mining is technologically difficult because most of this bullion is produced as a by-product of copper, zinc, and lead mining. Mine production in 2026 is expected to remain flat (approx. 844-848 million ounces) and increase only in 2027 (to approx. 868 million ounces), which prevents a quick response to high prices.
- Gold-to-Silver Ratio: This ratio is currently at 65, which is a relatively low level compared to recent years, but still above historical averages. Therefore, it can no longer be said that silver is extremely cheap compared to gold, although we observed a drop to the 40 range during the bull market in precious metals.
- Macroeconomics and geopolitics: Analysts agree that in 2026–2027, the actions of the US Federal Reserve (scale of interest rate cuts), the behavior of the dollar driven by new US trade policy, and high institutional and retail demand in Asian markets (mainly in India and China) will be of fundamental importance for valuation.
การขาดดุลในตลาดคาดว่าจะลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ แต่ยังมีความเป็นไปได้ที่จะเกิดภาวะ “อุปทานล้นตลาด (oversupply)” โดยมีแรงขายเพิ่มเติมจากกองทุน ETF และความต้องการจากภาคโซลาร์เซลล์ (photovoltaic) ที่คาดว่าจะลดลงเกือบ 20% เมื่อเทียบรายปี
ที่มา: Silver Institute
การคาดการณ์ราคาจากธนาคารและสถาบันการเงิน
J.P. Morgan: คาดว่าราคาเฉลี่ยของเงิน (Silver) ในปี 2026 จะอยู่ที่ 81 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ และจะทำจุดสูงสุดรายไตรมาสในไตรมาส 4 ที่เฉลี่ย 85 ดอลลาร์ ในปี 2027 ธนาคารคาดว่าราคาจะทรงตัวและเฉลี่ยที่ 85 ดอลลาร์ อย่างไรก็ตาม นักวิเคราะห์เตือนว่าความผันผวนมีแนวโน้มเพิ่มขึ้น และอาจเกิดการปรับฐานลึกได้ (แม้ลงไปในช่วง 50–60 ดอลลาร์) หากเศรษฐกิจชะลอตัว หากการคาดการณ์นี้เป็นจริง ระดับราคาปัจจุบันอาจเริ่มดูน่าสนใจมากขึ้น
Bank of America (BofA): ให้มุมมองเชิงบวกมากที่สุด โดยในกรณีฐานคาดว่าราคาจะกลับขึ้นเหนือ 100 ดอลลาร์อย่างรวดเร็ว ในกรณี Bull case นักวิเคราะห์มองศักยภาพการเติบโตไปถึง 135 ดอลลาร์ และในกรณีขาดแคลนโลหะเงินจริงขั้นรุนแรง อาจเห็นการพุ่งขึ้นถึง 309 ดอลลาร์ก่อนสิ้นปี 2026
Citigroup (Citi): ยังคงมุมมองเชิงบวกต่อโลหะเงิน โดยประเมินเป้าหมายระยะกลางไว้ที่ช่วง 110–150 ดอลลาร์
Commerzbank: คาดว่าเงินจะปิดปี 2026 ที่ประมาณ 90 ดอลลาร์ และในปี 2027 จะปรับตัวขึ้นต่อ โดยตั้งเป้าสิ้นปีที่ 95 ดอลลาร์
HSBC: ปรับเพิ่มคาดการณ์ขึ้น แต่ยังคงระมัดระวังที่สุดในกลุ่มธนาคารใหญ่ โดยคาดว่าเฉลี่ยปี 2026 จะอยู่ที่ 75 ดอลลาร์ (ปิดปีแถว 70 ดอลลาร์) และปี 2027 จะลดลงเหลือเฉลี่ย 68 ดอลลาร์ (เป้าสิ้นปี 65 ดอลลาร์) โดยมองว่าการหดตัวของ supply deficit จะกดดัน sentiment นักลงทุนในช่วงครึ่งหลังของรอบ
LBMA: ฉันทามติรายปีของนักวิเคราะห์ในเครือ LBMA ประเมินค่าเฉลี่ยปี 2026 ไว้ราว 79.57 ดอลลาร์ อย่างไรก็ตาม ความเห็นแตกต่างกันอย่างมาก โดยฝั่ง bearish ต่ำสุดอยู่แถว 42 ดอลลาร์ ขณะที่ฝั่ง bullish สุดขั้วมองได้สูงกว่า 165 ดอลลาร์
📅 ปฏิทินเศรษฐกิจ: จับตาเงินเฟ้อ CPI สหรัฐฯ ท่ามกลางความตึงเครียดที่ยกระดับในช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ ⚔️
📌 สรุปตลาดเช้า | 10.06.2026
🔔ทองคำกำลังจะหลุดลงโซน 3xxx?!
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