Economic calendar: A light macro calendar; US Conference Board leading indicators index in focus
European index contracts are trading flat, although the DE40 is gaining 0.14%; in Asia we see gains except in China, where CHN.cash is losing almost...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Yesterday, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, Nasdaq 100 added 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%. The Russell 2000 of small...
Netflix has reported its Q4 2024 results, surpassing analysts' consensus expectations. The company demonstrated strong momentum in both revenue...
European indices showed mixed performance, with key markets under pressure. The UK100 managed a slight gain of 0.39%, while France's FRA40 added...
Netflix (NFLX.US) is the first, large US-tech company which will report earnings during this earnings season, after today's session on Wall Street....
American CBS, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the new Trump cabinet plans a record AI infrastructure investment, with Oracle forming...
US Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surge more than 3% today, reaching levels unseen since 12 December 2024. A new US president Trump signalled...
Charles Schwab's results align with the trends seen in the earnings of major U.S. banks. They exceeded expectations, with the most significant surprise...
Space exploration companies saw significant gains today following President Trump's bold declaration to put American astronauts on Mars. Leading the...
Mostly positive Wall Street sentiment during first trading session after Trump's victory; more than 3% drop in Apple (AAPL.US) share prices weighs...
3M (MMM.US) released its Q4 2024 results today. Most of the figures exceeded expectations, and first trading reactions indicate a positive reception by...
Oil: Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, aiming to boost the extraction sector in the United States Trump...
European stocks in mixed mood midway through Tuesday's session Markets will be watching closely for Trump's possible announcements on new...
The USDCNH has declined from its global peaks after President Donald Trump did not mention China while discussing upcoming tariff policy plans. Today,...
The US dollar index (USDIDX) strengthen today and EURUSD pair declines as Donald Trump will impose 25% tariffs to Mexico and Canada, effective since 1...
The Mexican peso is one of the weakest currencies today, with its decline directly linked to the risk of tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada....
Germany - ZEW index of economic sentiment for January: Current situation: Currently: -90.4. Forecast -93.1; previously -93.1; Economic sentiment:...
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US), which is best known as a major player in the international vaccine market, gained nearly 4.5% today after it received a government...
