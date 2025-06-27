viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 75 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
IWM.US

IWM.US - ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF CFD
Výkonnosť v minulosti alebo budúce prognózy nie sú spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti.
O INŠTRUMENTE

Investujte do CFD na IWM.US

Inštrument, ktorého cena vychádza z trhovej hodnoty iShares Russell 2000 ETF CFD (referenčný trh: organizovaný trh)
-
20 %
1:5
0 USD
15:30 - 22:00
FAQ

Máte nejaké otázky?

CFD na ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) je finančný derivát, ktorý umožňuje investorom špekulovať na pohyby ceny daného ETF bez toho, aby ho skutočne vlastnili. CFD na ETF sleduje cenu podkladového ETF a umožňujú obchodníkom dosahovať zisk (alebo straty) na základe rozdielu medzi otváracou a uzatváracou cenou obchodu. V prípade obchodovania CFD na ETF sa investor nestáva vlastníkom ETF, ale uzavrie s brokerom zmluvu, ktorá umožňuje vysporiadanie transakcie na základe rozdielu v otváracej a uzatváracej cene pozície.

Obchodovanie CFD na ETF ponúka obchodníkom flexibilitu a prístup k širokej škále globálnych trhov a tried aktív. Pri obchodovaní CFD na ETF môžu obchodníci špekulovať na pohyby cien, zaujať tzv. long pozíciu (nakúpiť), aby profitovali z rastu cien, alebo shortovať (predať), aby profitovali z poklesov na trhu. Okrem toho CFD ponúkajú obchodovanie s pákovým efektom, čo znamená, že obchodníci majú možnosť otvoriť pozície väčšie, než je ich investovaný kapitál.Pákový efekt umožňuje nielen dosahovať potenciálne vyššie zisky, ale aj hlbšie straty v prípade nesprávneho vyhodnotenia situácie na trhu. Obchodovanie CFD na ETF so sebou tiež nesie významné riziká, ktoré si musia byť obchodníci vedomí. Trh ETF CFD môže podliehať značnej cenovej volatilite, ktorá môže viesť k rýchlym a významným stratám, pokiaľ investor neriadi riziko správne. Možnosť využívať páku môže byť navyše dvojsečná zbraň, pretože umožňuje zvýšiť potenciálne zisky, ale aj potenciálne straty.

Pákový efekt je spôsob obchodovania CFD na ETF, ktorý umožňuje obchodníkom obchodovať oveľa vyššie čiastky, než je ich skutočne investovaný kapitál. Znásobuje tak kúpnu silu kapitálu, ktorý je uložený v marži a umožňuje transakcie, ktoré presahujú hodnotu vkladu. Jednoducho povedané môže potenciálne zvýšiť návratnosť vašich investícií, ale tiež môže zvýšiť riziko straty, pokiaľ vaša investícia nefunguje tak, ako sa očakávalo na začiatku.

Áno, pomocou CFD na ETF môžete shortovať (zaujať krátku pozíciu). Rozdielové zmluvy vám umožnia špekulovať ako na rastúce ceny, tak klesajúce ceny. Pokiaľ budete predpokladať, že hodnota vybraného ETF bude rásť, zaujmete long pozíciu (nákup), pokiaľ tomu bude naopak a budete predpokladať, že cena ETF bude klesať, zaujmete short pozíciu (predaj).

