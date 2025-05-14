viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 75 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading
JREW.DE

JREW.DE - ETF

JPM All Cntr Rsch Enh Idx Eqt Actv UCITS A (Acc, EUR)
Výkonnosť v minulosti alebo budúce prognózy nie sú spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti.
O INŠTRUMENTE

JPM All Cntr Rsch Enh Idx Eqt Actv UCITS A (Acc, EUR)
1 EUR
Ekonomický kalendár: Údaje o CPI z Nemecka...

14. mája 2025

Ranné zhrnutie (14.05.2025)

14. mája 2025

Ranný komentár: S&P500 je od začiatku roka...

14. mája 2025
Vzdelávanie

Preskúmajte rozsiahlu databázu znalostí

ETF Burzovo obchodovaný fond akciový trh obchodné financie investície

Sprievodca pasívnym investovaním do ETF fondov

12 minute(s) Príručky
okuliare na klávesnici pred monitorom adobe stock

Stratégia a pasívne automatické investovanie do ETF v roku 2024

3 minute(s) Príručky
medveď a býk v obleku - investície a trhy

Býčie a Medvedie trhy – všetko, čo by ste mali vedieť

6 minute(s) ABC investovania
Zobraziť články
FAQ

Máte nejaké otázky?

Burzovo obchodovaný fond (ETF) je druh investičného nástroju, ktorý drží súbor rôznych aktív, ako sú akcie, dlhopisy, komodity atď., a sleduje výkonnosť určitého indexu alebo trhového sektora. ETF sa obchodujú na burzách rovnako ako akcie.

Pre nákup ETF si musíte otvoriť brokerský účet, urobiť si prieskum a vybrať ETF, ktoré zodpovedajú vašim investičným cieľom a tolerancii k riziku. Pre začiatočníkov je najlepšie, keď sa pred začatím investovania snažia získať vzdelanie a patričné znalosti.

Rovnako ako pri iných investičných nástrojoch je aj pri ETF možné prísť o peniaze. Hodnota ETF môže klesnúť, pretože cena akcií ETF môže byť ovplyvnená podmienkami na trhu a náladou investorov.

Áno, do ETF môžete investovať aj samostatne. Obchoduje sa s nimi na burzách rovnako ako s akciami a je možné ich nakupovať a predávať prostredníctvom brokerského účtu.

Existuje mnoho platforiem, ktoré ponúkajú obchodovanie ETF, a najlepšia platforma pre vás bude závisieť na vašich individuálnych potrebách a okolnostiach. Medzi faktory, ktoré treba zvážiť pri výbere platformy pre obchodovanie ETF, patrí ponuka dostupných ETF, poplatky a provízie, jednoduchosť používania a ďalšie funkcie.

