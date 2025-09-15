Daily summary: Nasdaq and precious metals gain amid weakening US dollar 🗽
Market sentiment on Wall Street remains mixed in the latter half of trading, though futures on major U.S. benchmarks have erased much of the earlier...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US) is set to report its highly anticipated Q4 2024 earnings after the market closes today, with investor sentiment overwhelmingly...
GOLD is up 1% today to $2,830 per ounce, driven by the weakness of the U.S. dollar, which is under pressure after Donald Trump postponed the implementation...
BofA Global Research has issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. BofA Global Research recommends taking a short position on the pair with...
US JOLTS Job Openings (December): 7.6M (Forecast 8M, Previous 8.098M) US Factory Orders MoM (January): -0.9% (Forecast -0.8%, Previous -0.4%) US...
According to US officials, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday restoring 'maximum pressure' on Iran. The order is aimed at...
US stock indices lose on the beginning of the US session; US500 is down 0.5% The primary market concern remains the U.S.-China trade war, following...
The US technology & defence company, Palantir (PLTR.US) stock surged over 23% in after-hours trading following a 36% year-over-year revenue increase...
PayPal (PYPL.US) reports Q4 2024 earnings, exceeding EPS and revenue forecasts but failing to impress Investors. PayPal (PYPL.US) has released its...
European stocks gain during Tuesday's session Infineon boosts sentiment in technology sector BNP Paribas posts nearly 16% rise in Q4 profits Rheinmetall...
International food giant PepsiCo (PEP.US) has just reported its latest Q4 2024 results to investors. The company slightly disappointed investors with lower-than-expected...
The CBOE VIX Volatility Index (VIX) has experienced volatility over the past two days, but gave back the vast majority of the gains dictated by trade tariffs...
Bitcoin trades at $98,800, down 2.6% as markets digest the complex implications of Trump's multi-front trade policy. The cryptocurrency experienced...
Markets await crucial US JOLTS job openings data and factory orders amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's new tariffs on China. Attention turns...
Global markets declined after Trump's 10% tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, with China immediately announcing retaliatory measures including...
US Markets Under Pressure: Wall Street indices declined as traders digested new tariff announcements, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, the Nasdaq...
Currencies of countries targeted by Trump’s tariffs rebound sharply, as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced after her conversation with...
“Keep your friends close, and your enemies even closer.” Donald Trump most likely took these words to heart, as he has found new enemies very...
US and European markets suffer broad declines (-1.5% to -2.5%) as Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China spark fears of a trade war...
