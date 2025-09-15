DE40: European equities trend higher, Porsche Shares Tumble on Profit Warning
European equities trend higher, with W20 leading gains (+1.13%), while Swiss and French markets outperform peers, with SUI20 (+0.41%) and FRA40 (+0.31%)...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
The Japanese yen strengthens to 151.8 against the dollar, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain as strong economic data and hawkish BOJ signals fuel...
German industrial production YoY (seasonally adjusted in December) came in -3.1% vs -2.1% expected and -2.85% previously Industrial production monthly...
Markets await key US employment data and Michigan consumer sentiment figures, alongside European releases including German industrial production and trade...
Chinese stocks extended gains despite US tariffs, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.8% and CSI 300 up 1%, driven by AI optimism following DeepSeek's...
Amazon closed Q4 2024 with revenue of $187.8 billion, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase, slightly surpassing analysts' estimates of $187.3 billion....
US markets showed mixed performance, with US1000 gaining 0.23% to 21,818.43 and US500 up 0.17% to 6,099.5, while US2000 declined 0.17%. Initial jobless...
Sentiment on Wall Street is mixed on Thursday, with major indices trading almost flat. Nasdaq is up 0.01%, the S&P 500 is 0.05% higher, the Russell...
EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet) Actual -174B Forecast -171B Previous -321B
The LSE has issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The LSE recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares dropped over 7% following its Q4 earnings report, with investors focusing on slower cloud growth and aggressive capital expenditure...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,886K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,850K; Initial Jobless...
Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in line with market expectations. Now, the bank expects 1 or 2 further rate cuts in 2025....
Bullish session on European markets, DAX gains more than 0.9% AP Moller Maersk and AstraZeneca results in focus European stock indices...
BoE is expected to cut interest rates third time in current cycle The GBP/USD remains elevated due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, driven...
Wheat futures (WHEAT) on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed to a three-month local high as traders remained cautious amid the risk of a trade war...
Ethereum is gaining 1.95% today, reaching $2,850, partially reducing its earlier lead over Bitcoin from the first part of the day. The past few months...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, lacking clear reports that could significantly impact global markets. The most important event...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for December: German Factory Orders: actual 6.9% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous -5.4%...
