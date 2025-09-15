Morning wrap (06.02.2025)
The Asia-Pacific region indices are mostly trading in a positive mood. The CH50cash index is gaining 0.71%, the JP225 index is up 0.35% to 39,000...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
The Asia-Pacific region indices are mostly trading in a positive mood. The CH50cash index is gaining 0.71%, the JP225 index is up 0.35% to 39,000...
U.S. indices extended their gains during the cash session and by the end of the day were up approximately 0.50-1.00%. The leader of the gains was...
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH.US), a U.S. company specializing in passive components (resistors, capacitors, inductors) and semiconductors (MOSFETs,...
BigBear.ai Secures Department of Defense Contract to Advance AI-Powered Geopolitical Risk Analysis BigBear.ai (BBAI.US) has been awarded a significant...
Gold is up over 1% today, driven by several key factors boosting sentiment in the metals market. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields are declining, while...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for January: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.2; previous 54.0; ISM...
Although market sentiment on the U.S. financial market is mixed, the stock market is experiencing sluggish gains at the start of the cash session. Investors...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 183K; forecast 148K; previous...
US ADP report (January): 183k vs 150k exp. and 122k previously US Dollar (USDIDX) gains after stronger than expected private jobs change in US ADP reading;...
Thomas Barkin from US Federal Reserve commented today US economy, tariffs and Trump policies. Here is the breakdown: I would never take any policy...
Oil: Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products have been postponed by at least a month, limiting the growth prospects in the oil market. Initially,...
The euro is holding above $1.04 against the dollar as investors await the release of key US private sector employment data later today. The figures, due...
European stocks lose during Wednesday's session Novo Nordisk, TotalEnergies, Santander and Credit Agricole results in focus European stock...
The new session in Asian markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Chinese markets are performing particularly poorly, with contracts based...
January PMI data for the European service sector have just been released, showing that relative to last month, business dynamics in the sector came under...
European and U.S. stock index contracts show slight declines in early trading Alphabet results and customs updates spoil market sentiment On the...
The new session in Asian markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Chinese markets are performing particularly poorly, with CHN.cash and...
Shares of US technology giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the company behind the Google search engine, are down 8% following its Q4 2024 earnings report. Despite...
Market sentiment on Wall Street remains mixed in the latter half of trading, though futures on major U.S. benchmarks have erased much of the earlier...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม